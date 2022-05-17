AP: Idaho Gov. Brad Little wins Republican nomination against Janice McGeachin

Idaho Gov. Brad Little has earned a second GOP nomination at the helm of one the nation’s most conservative states, the Associated Press projected early into Tuesday ballot counts.

With 10 of Idaho’s 44 counties partially reporting, and three counties fully reported, Little was leading in the GOP primary with 62.8% of the votes.

Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, his most high-profile opponent, has secured 23.8% of the votes. Ed Humphreys received the third-most votes, with 10.1%. This story will be updated throughout the night as ballots are counted.

McGeachin, backed by an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, hoped to play spoiler, as she becomes the second lieutenant governor since 1932 to challenge a sitting governor.

Little is a rancher from Emmett who rose through the ranks of Idaho politics, from state senator, to lieutenant governor, to governor. He touts slashing regulations, boosting education funding and cutting taxes among his first-term accomplishments. But the majority of his tenure has been marked by the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s been the main point of attack for McGeachin and her allies, who criticize Little for closing businesses and limiting gatherings while choosing not to regulate private businesses’ vaccine and mask mandates.

On the Democratic side, only one candidate appeared on the ballot: Stephen Heidt, a grant manager from Marsing. Sandpoint Mayor Shelby Rognstad ran as a write-in candidate along with David Reilly, a conservative from North Idaho who hoped to invade the Democratic Party and move it right.

Two Libertarians, John Dionne Jr. and Paul Sand, are running for their party’s nomination.

Six other Republicans are vying for the GOP nomination. They included Ed Humphreys, a financial advisor from Eagle who hoped to abolish income taxes and expand alternatives to public schools, and Steve Bradshaw, a North Idaho pastor and county commissioner who has criticized Little for increasing spending amid a state tax revenue surplus.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0