Another candidate announces run for Idaho governor. Canyon voters may recognize the name

BOISE — Another candidate has announced a run for the governor’s office in Idaho, and the face will be familiar to some.

Melissa Sue Robinson, a transgender woman and advocate, announced in a news release that she intends to run for the Democratic nomination for Idaho governor in 2022.

Robinson is a frequent candidate in Canyon County, running for mayor of Nampa in 2009, 2013 and 2017. Most recently Robinson ran for an Idaho Senate seat in District 13, which covers parts of Canyon County.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Robinson is the first — and so far only — Democratic candidate to formally register for the governor’s race, according to campaign filings through the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office.

Robinson’s campaign said she’s running to “help stop the extreme right-wing section of the Idaho Republican Party from totally destroying our educational system” in Idaho.