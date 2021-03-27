Analysis: An unprecedented legislative session will come to an unpredictable finish

The budgets are a must-do — the state Constitution requires it. But for many lawmakers, tax relief and a transportation package might as well be constitutionally mandated. The House passed a $389.4 million tax cut and rebate plan last week along party lines, but the Senate hasn’t touched it yet. That debate is just beginning.

On the Senate floor Friday, Majority Leader Kelly Anthon admonished lawmakers to come back in April ready to tackle the important unresolved issues, such as tax cuts and transportation. At roughly the same time Friday, House Speaker Scott Bedke told reporters that the Legislature would still deal with bills in the pipeline. “We need to emphasize that none of the things will be left undone, it just presses pause,” he said.

No wonder things are confusing. There’s ample room for interpretation here. But then again, the Legislature has never been forced to shut down for this long, this late in a session.

What’s at play

The unprecedented situation leaves a long list of education bills in limbo: