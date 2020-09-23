An Idaho man organized the Portland Trump rally that turned deadly. He’s hosting one in Boise

Videos of the rallies he has organized have been shared by the Kremlin-backed media outlet RT, as well as other organizations advocating improved relations with Russia, according to the Washington Post.

Pro Trump rallies have been planned in Boise

The Portland rally may have thrust Kuzmenko into the spotlight, but his rallies started out in Boise.

Online, Kuzmenko goes by Alex Kyzik. He first posted on Twitter this July, inviting Donald Trump Jr. to the first Boise rally that he had planned. (Trump Jr. did not respond.)

He started posting publicly on Facebook around that time as well, sending invites to the pro-Trump cruises and then sharing live videos from the events.

His first July rally drew hundreds of demonstrators to downtown, where cars advanced up Capitol Boulevard toward the Statehouse, honking and blasting patriotic songs. Kuzmenko’s speakers played, “I’m Proud to Be An American.”

“America is the best country in the world,” he shouted from his car.

On Aug. 18, Kuzmenko posted a live video to Facebook from Ann Morrison Park, where some of his pro-Trump supporters had sought out a Black Lives Matter protest that was scheduled to take place there.