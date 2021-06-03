‘An honor to know him’: Idaho mourns ex-state Supreme Court justice

McDevitt was born in Pocatello in 1932. He attended Idaho State University and later the University of Idaho, where he graduated in 1952. He later enrolled in the Moscow university’s law school. He graduated and was admitted to the Idaho State Bar in 1956. McDevitt and his wife, Virginia, were married in 1954 and moved to Boise after college graduation.

While working in Boise, McDevitt was twice elected to the Idaho House of Representatives as a Republican. He won his House seat in 1962 and again in ‘64.

From 1968-76, McDevitt lived in New York City and worked as an executive for two companies. But Idaho soon came calling.

He returned to the Gem State in 1976 to work in the Ada County Public Defender’s Office. According to the county’s website, McDevitt successfully lobbied Ada County to establish an in-house public defender’s office, as he worked as a contracted public defender. He left the office as Klaus Wiebe became the county’s first chief public defender.

McDevitt later joined attorneys Ken Pursley, Jay Webb and Ray Givens to found the firm of Givens, McDevitt, Pursley, and Webb — which later became Givens Pursley — in 1977.