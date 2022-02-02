 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ammon Bundy to hold two town halls in the Magic Valley

In this April 3, 2021, file photo Ammon Bundy speaks to a crowd of about 50 followers in front of the Ada County Courthouse, in downtown Boise.

 Darin Oswald, Idaho Statesman File

TWIN FALLS — Ammon Bundy will hold two events in the Magic Valley this month as he campaigns for governor.

A conservative political activist who is well known for confrontations with federal and state authorities, Bundy promises as governor to eliminate property tax, return control of federally controlled lands to the state and end abortion.

The first event is in Buhl, where Bundy will speak at 6 p.m., Friday at Train Station Pizza. The second event will be in Twin Falls at 6 p.m., Wednesday at Canyon Crest Dining and Events Center.

