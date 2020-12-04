‘All hands on deck,’ but Little goes a month between Idaho COVID-19 press conferences

BOISE — Three weeks ago, Idaho Gov. Brad Little moved the state into a modified Stage 2 of reopening as the state’s coronavirus crisis worsened.

During that Nov. 13 announcement, he said he and his office needed to do a better job of communicating and urging the safety precautions that must be taken to prevent a health care catastrophe in the state.

“We are going to do all we can to ramp up public information outreach awareness of all the people of Idaho,” Little said then.

On Thursday, nearly three weeks later, the governor appeared at a Saint Alphonsus urgent care clinic in Meridian to talk about the role of the Idaho National Guard members he activated to assist at medical facilities. His next official coronavirus news conference is not scheduled to happen until next week, his office said — close to a month after his Stage 2 directive.

In the meantime, Idaho’s situation has only worsened. The daily case count has produced record after record, and the health care system has become more taxed. The Gem State added a single-day record 35 new deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, pushing the statewide total past 1,000. And the number of confirmed cases on Wednesday alone exceeded 1,000 once more.