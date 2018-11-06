ALBION — Voters in the tiny town of Albion have voted to recall their mayor.
“Good luck to the people,” Mayor Sharon Hardy Mills Wilmot said after the ballots were counted on Tuesday.
Seventy people voted to recall Wilmot, while 46 voted against the recall.
“I did my best," she said. "I was honest, and if people want to believe the lies all I can say is good luck to the people."
Wilmot was appointed mayor in 2014 after then-mayor Don Bowden stepped down for health reasons. Bowden became mayor the year before when he won a coin toss after a tie election.
Citizens of the 269-person town began filing the required petitions last spring to recall the mayor.
The petitions claimed the mayor did not have the knowledge to run the city adequately or fairly, she abused the mayor’s office, and utility bills had risen since she took office. The city maintenance employee resigned citing the problem, and the city no longer has full-service maintenance. Some residents also complained that the mayor bullied or belittled people at meetings.
