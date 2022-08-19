AG candidate Tom Arkoosh speaks to TF County Democrats

Boise attorney Tom Arkoosh is running for Idaho attorney general as the Democratic nominee. Arkoosh announced his candidacy Tuesday amid family and friends at the Statehouse. He’s replacing Steve Scanlin, who withdrew from the race last week, allowing Democrats to pick a replacement. Arkoosh will face former U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador in the November general election. Labrador defeated five-term incumbent Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in the May Republican primary. Arkoosh is a fourth-generation Idahoan with 44 years of legal experience. He graduated from Harvard University with a bachelor of arts in government and economics. He received his law degree from the University of Idaho College of Law.