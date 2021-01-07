After violence at the Capitol, Idaho Sens. Crapo, Risch reject challenge to electoral votes

Fulcher, who said he would object to some states’ electoral count, was the only Idaho delegate who had publicly indicated how he would vote ahead of the certification process.

In a statement released after the Senate vote, Crapo warned that undercutting the system in place would remove states’ authority to decide where their Electoral College votes go and “diminish Idaho’s role in electing future presidents” — an outcome he said has been “sought for years, but it would be a serious mistake.”

“Any effort by Congress to abandon the Electoral College’s constitutional significance for states to certify and send their Electors would set a dangerous precedent I cannot support,” Crapo said in his statement.

Risch said in a news release that Wednesday’s riot was “unpatriotic and un-American in the extreme” and an attempt to disrupt a process “at the heart of democracy.”

“The business we conducted today showed there is deep distrust in the integrity and veracity of our elections,” Risch said. “We need to restore American’s faith in our voting process. I am committed to pursue that so all of America has the benefit of what we enjoy in Idaho — solid confidence in the outcome of our elections.”

