After outcry from child care providers, Idaho lawmakers approve federal relief funding

“I think of those citizens in Idaho who have struggled the most with the shutdowns during COVID, it’s been our children,” Troy said.

The $70 million in federal relief funding earmarked for child care stabilization grants (HB 395) can be used by providers to pay personnel costs for any employee; rent or payment on a mortgage obligation; utilities, facility maintenance or improvements, or insurance; for personal protective equipment, cleaning/sanitization supplies/services, or training related to health and safety practices; purchases of or updates to equipment and supplies to respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency; purchases of goods and services necessary to maintain or resume child care services; and mental health supports of children and employees.

“I hope this means we are now valued and that Idaho recognizes the important role we play on a daily basis,” said Robin Findl, owner of Kids Choice child care centers in Boise and Meridian. “We look forward to focusing on what’s most important — the children and partnering with families through quality care.”

In another win for the industry, Senate Bill 1212 passed by a vote of 26-7 on Monday and includes $3,125,000 for an increase to the child care entitlement to the state in its welfare division. The bill passed the House on Tuesday by a vote of 41-24 and now heads to the governor.

House Bill 369 appropriates $33,763,900 for child care, but those funds run out on Dec. 31, 2021. That money was part of the federal relief package passed last year, as was the SB 1212 funding.

