After Idaho fails to advance in COVID reopening plan for 9th time, governor takes no action

Hot spots and schools

Ada County school districts were placed back into the “red” zone by Central District Health this week, because of a high risk of community transmission.

The West Ada School District, Boise School District, Emmett School District and many others have struggled to stop the spread of the virus while providing some in-person learning. Two trustees, one in West Ada and one in Boise, have resigned amid controversial disputes about how to move forward.

Little has repeatedly said that he hopes schools will open for in-person learning, if possible. The decision to open is left to the school districts, not the state.

Hots pots can still be found in Idaho outside of populated areas. Madison County, home to Brigham Young University-Idaho, has documented a major rise in coronavirus cases.

On Monday, BYU-I administrators had to send a message out to students, after learning some students might be intentionally trying to get coronavirus so they could sell their plasma with the COVID-19 antibody. The statement said students who do this “will be immediately suspended from the university and may be permanently dismissed.”