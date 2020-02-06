{{featured_button_text}}
State of the State address, 2018

Representative Heather Scott (R) listens during the State of the State address Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, at the Capitol in Boise.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

BOISE — Lawmakers moved forward with a proposal to ban public employers institutions from using preferential treatment based on race, color, sex, ethnicity or nationality when selecting job candidates.

The bill that would effectively ban affirmative action policies in Idaho was introduced Thursday by the House State Affairs Committee, clearing the way for a hearing.

Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, said such policies are “deeply offensive.”

“We can promote diversity but we should refuse to reduce people down to their skin color or some other trait,” Scott said. “Hiring decisions should be made about merit and competence and the best person should win the job regardless of their traits.”

The bill would amend the Idaho Human Rights Act to ban preferential selection in all government, including public schools and universities.

Scott said some exclusions would be needed for some gender-specific jobs.

Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, said she was “hesitant” to support the bill.

“While I agree with the principle of this, this is a complicated issue that is addressed in other statutes,” Young said. “I’m less comfortable with this without more opportunity to look at how this will impact the other statutes.”

Nine states currently ban affirmative action policies, including Washington.

