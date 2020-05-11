Advocates say Lincoln County is not meeting obligation to Spanish-speaking voters

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SHOSHONE — With fewer than 10 days until the absentee ballot request deadline for the May 19 election, Lincoln County does not have sample ballots and instructions on requesting an absentee ballot available in Spanish on its website.

Lincoln County is the only Magic Valley county that meets the standards laid out by the Voting Rights Act requiring it to provided ballots in another language. It first did so for the 2018 gubernatorial election. Those rules state that if more than 5% or more than 10,000 voting-aged citizens are limited-English proficient, and if the number of voting-aged residents with less than a fifth-grade education exceeds the national rate, then a county must provide ballots in that language. This means that all material that would be available in English must be available in Spanish, but the rules do not specify what channels must be used to make the information available.

County officials said that sample ballots, which have voter information in Spanish printed on them, are posted at Hispanic markets and the post office.

“Our Spanish population does not usually use our website,” Lincoln County Clerk Brenda Farnworth said. “Our sample ballots have the translation on it. The (Department of Justice) told us to do this, and according to them it doesn’t make sense to put it in places (Latinos) will not go.”