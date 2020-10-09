Absentee ballots sent only to those requested them

Larsen said residents who requested an absentee ballot and no longer wish to vote absentee must return the ballot to the county elections office.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“DO NOT WAIT UNTIL ELECTION DAY THINKING YOU WILL SOLVE THAT SITUATION AT YOUR POLLING PLACE!” he wrote. “Due to COVID-19 and limited staff, we will not have the time or resources and it will be impossible to efficiently assist you at that late date.”

Glascock said if a Twin Falls County resident requested an absentee ballot and now wishes to vote in-person, that resident should contact the county to make their intentions known well before election day.

She assured that the election is secure with the high number of absentee ballots. The county uses a variety of safeguards, such as tablets that allow poll workers to access real-time information on prospective voters to make sure they don’t vote twice.

“We are administering safe and secure elections,” she said. “We’ve got lots of checks and balances in place to prevent voter fraud.”

Glascock said election results may come in later than usual this year, and it depends on how many voters wait until the last minute to return their absentee ballots. Still, all votes will be counted, she said.