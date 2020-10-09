Absentee ballots sent only to those requested them

TWIN FALLS — If you get a ballot in the mail, it’s because you requested it.
Thousands of Idahoans began receiving absentee ballots this week for the general election on Nov. 3. But county officials say they’ve heard from residents who are confused and concerned about why they got a ballot in the mail.
“A lot of voters didn’t remember that they checked the box in May for an absentee ballot in November,” Twin Falls County Clerk Kristina Glascock said.
The form used to request a ballot for the May primary election also asked voters if they would like to request a ballot for the general election. Many voters made absentee ballot requests for both elections several months ago.
Counties are not sending ballots to all residents.
“We only mail ballots if we have a request on file,” Glascock said.
Cassia County chief elections officer Joe Larsen said in a Facebook post that residents there have shared similar concerns about receiving ballots in the mail.
“With the exception of one anomaly which was rectified, EVERYONE who has let us know of their concern had checked on their Absentee Ballot Request Form to receive that ballot for the November General Election,” he wrote. “We have all that information in our records to show such. Most said they just forgot or didn’t realize what they had done.”
Larsen said residents who requested an absentee ballot and no longer wish to vote absentee must return the ballot to the county elections office.
“DO NOT WAIT UNTIL ELECTION DAY THINKING YOU WILL SOLVE THAT SITUATION AT YOUR POLLING PLACE!” he wrote. “Due to COVID-19 and limited staff, we will not have the time or resources and it will be impossible to efficiently assist you at that late date.”
Glascock said if a Twin Falls County resident requested an absentee ballot and now wishes to vote in-person, that resident should contact the county to make their intentions known well before election day.
She assured that the election is secure with the high number of absentee ballots. The county uses a variety of safeguards, such as tablets that allow poll workers to access real-time information on prospective voters to make sure they don’t vote twice.
“We are administering safe and secure elections,” she said. “We’ve got lots of checks and balances in place to prevent voter fraud.”
Glascock said election results may come in later than usual this year, and it depends on how many voters wait until the last minute to return their absentee ballots. Still, all votes will be counted, she said.
“I can guarantee that their vote will be counted as long as they get their absentee ballot is returned by Nov. 3 at 8 p.m.,” she said.
The deadline to register to vote is Friday. But registration will reopen on election day.
The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is Oct. 23.
Early voting begins Oct. 19 and ends Oct. 30.
