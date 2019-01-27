Try 1 month for 99¢

BOISE — Thousands of Idahoans will have the opportunity at 1 p.m. Monday to participate in a telephone town hall meeting with Idaho Senate President Pro Tem Brent Hill and Speaker of the House Scott Bedke.

AARP Idaho State Director Lupe Wissel will moderate the conversation and take questions from callers — AARP Idaho members and the general public.

Participants can join and ask questions by calling 1-866-767-0637.

