A work-from-home Legislature? State could use federal money for tech upgrades

BOISE — Legislative leaders are requesting $1.24 million for technology upgrades to allow lawmakers to work remotely during the coronavirus pandemic.

The money would come from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Gov. Brad Little’s Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee will take up the request Wednesday.

The look of the 2021 legislative session is in limbo, but lawmakers are planning for several options: a “remote” session with legislators participating via webinar or Zoom; a “social distancing” session with all lawmakers in the Statehouse, but maintaining spacing from each other; or a “hybrid” model that combines the two.

“Currently, we anticipate a hybrid session, with most legislators participating from within the building, but a percentage participating remotely,” Legislative Services Office Director Eric Milstead said in a July 7 letter outlining the request.