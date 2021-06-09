A temporary fix for final resting places: Camas County Cemetery District to get new revenue

The surveying work will allow the district to accurately map out grave plots. Existing maps for the cemeteries are wrong or incomplete, Nelson said.

“At Hill City, what we have is a piece of paper with some lines on it,” Nelson said.

After mapping out the cemeteries, Nelson said the district plans to upload the information onto a computer at the county courthouse that people can visit to view and search for grave sites.

This information will also help the district respond to inquiries from people who have already purchased plots in the cemetery. Nelson recalled the story of a woman who wanted to be buried directly across from her son, who, as a military office, was buried in a small area reserved for veterans at Mountain View Cemetery.

When the woman called to speak with the district, Nelson said the board members found that the plot she purchased years ago was directly in the middle of what is now a road. The board members were able to work with the woman and move her plot to the side of the road shortly before she died.

“Fortunately we got her buried right where she wanted to be and she can see her son just across the road, but that is kind of why this survey thing sounds ridiculous but it’s important,” Nelson said.