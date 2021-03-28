A route to success: Former Idaho Statesman paperboy becomes Space Force commander

MERIDIAN — A Meridian High School graduate and former Idaho Statesman paperboy was confirmed as a Space Force brigadier general on Thursday, according to a news release from Peterson Air Force Base.

Col. James Smith, a 23-year Air Force veteran, was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as commander of Peterson-Schriever Garrison, a team of 2,500 personnel headquartered in Colorado.

Space Force is a branch of the U.S. Armed Services founded under President Donald Trump that is intended to address national security threats from space. It is the first new military service created since the Air Force in 1947.

The news release said Smith was delivering newspapers 30 years ago in the Treasure Valley.

“I was actually a paperboy for the Idaho Statesman during my high school years. I can honestly attribute success in the Air and Space Force to the discipline that job taught me,” Smith said in the release.

Smith left Idaho in 1991 to enlist as a cadet at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, the release said. He graduated in 1997 and later deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq, according to the base’s website. He recently served as commander of the 50th Space Wing.