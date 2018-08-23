TWIN FALLS — The green bus that’s become synonymous with Medicaid expansion in Idaho made its way to Twin Falls Wednesday, where it parked on a quiet residential street on the east side of town.
Luke Mayville, co-founder of Reclaim Idaho, would spend the evening coordinating with local volunteers and knocking on doors around the city. Reclaim Idaho is the group behind an initiative that will be on the November ballot to expand Medicaid in the state.
Twin Falls is one of 20 communities that the campaign will visit over the span of 20 days, Mayville said. He expects that the bus will stop in Burley later this week.
“In our experience, traveling across the state, the greatest need is in rural areas,” Mayville told the Times-News. “The health care system is broken all across the state, and more so in rural areas than in anywhere else.”
The citizen initiative would make more Idahoans in the so-called “gap population” eligible for Medicaid. The gap population includes an estimated 51,000 to 62,000 Idaho residents who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid and too little to qualify for subsidized health insurance on the state’s exchange.
The effort has earned endorsements from politicians on both sides of the aisle, including Rep. Fred Wood, a Republican from Burley who chairs the House Health and Welfare Committee.
“We recognize that in Boise it’s been treated as a political issue over the years,” Mayville said. “But when you go out and talk to voters, it’s not seen as a political issue. It’s seen as a human issue that directly impacts people’s lives.”
House candidate Deborah Silver was among the volunteers planning to knock on doors Wednesday night.
Silver, a Democrat who is seeking the District 24 seat, said the issue first came to her attention two years ago while talking to voters during a run for the state Senate.
“People are trying,” she said. “People are out there working and trying to get ahead. And then something happens that just financially wipes them out.”
While knocking on doors this year, Silver said, she and her campaign volunteers have made a point to tell voters about the Reclaim Idaho initiative.
“This is the right thing to do financially, from a budget standpoint, for the state,” she said. “But this is also the right thing to do for people.”
