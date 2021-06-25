‘A gamechanger in the darkest months,’ Idaho National Guard’s COVID-19 mission ends

BOISE — After more than a year of service, from helping food banks to helping vaccinate Idahoans, the governor is winding down the Idaho National Guard’s pandemic mission.

Noting that COVID-19 is now under better control in Idaho, Gov. Brad Little on Thursday announced the draw-down of the Idaho National Guard’s COVID-19 response teams this month. Their support will end July 9.

The Guard’s COVID-19 Task Force completed more than 70 assignments as part of its mission, Little’s news release said.

The National Guard helped with: contact tracing for Idaho’s public health districts; administrative and logistical support; COVID-19 testing and screening; giving vaccines; decontaminating long term care facilities; and other support to Idaho hospitals, health care facilities and partnering with Native American tribes.

Little’s news release said the Guard also facilitated the administration of nearly 350,000 coronavirus vaccines.