‘A gamechanger in the darkest months,’ Idaho National Guard’s COVID-19 mission ends

BOISE — After more than a year of service, from helping food banks to helping vaccinate Idahoans, the governor is winding down the Idaho National Guard’s pandemic mission.
Noting that COVID-19 is now under better control in Idaho, Gov. Brad Little on Thursday announced the draw-down of the Idaho National Guard’s COVID-19 response teams this month. Their support will end July 9.
The Guard’s COVID-19 Task Force completed more than 70 assignments as part of its mission, Little’s news release said.
The National Guard helped with: contact tracing for Idaho’s public health districts; administrative and logistical support; COVID-19 testing and screening; giving vaccines; decontaminating long term care facilities; and other support to Idaho hospitals, health care facilities and partnering with Native American tribes.
Little’s news release said the Guard also facilitated the administration of nearly 350,000 coronavirus vaccines.
“The Idaho National Guard has played a critical role in saving lives and reducing the impact of COVID-19 on Idaho citizens. The Guard’s support was truly a gamechanger in the darkest months of our pandemic fight,” Little said in the news release. “As a result of the Guard’s efforts, and the efforts of all our frontline and health care workers, Idaho has remained one of the most open states throughout the global pandemic.”
The pandemic mission was “a great opportunity for the members of the Idaho National Guard to give back to the communities throughout the state, who provide us with such a tremendous amount of support,” Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general of Idaho, said in the news release. “I’m extremely proud of the incredible efforts our Soldiers and Airmen put forth to ensure the health and safety of the citizens of Idaho.”
Little in March 2020 first authorized a small team of 50 Guard personnel to help food banks and help to store and distribute personal protective equipment.
Since then, he increased that number to more than 300 personnel serving on the task force, the news release said.
The COVID-19 emergency declaration will remain in place, to allow the state to continue its work with health care providers and others, as well as securing funds and paying expenses associated with the pandemic.