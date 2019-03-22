KIMBERLY — A Democratic presidential candidate with local ties will touch down in the Magic Valley for a meet-and-greet event this weekend.
Entrepreneur and former Congressman John Delaney will campaign at a private home in Kimberly on Saturday. Delaney, who represented Maryland’s Sixth District in the House of Representatives from 2013 to 2019, is a native of New Jersey. But his wife, April McClain-Delaney, hails from Buhl.
Delaney became the first Democrat to enter the 2020 race when he declared his candidacy in July of 2017. Since then, he has said he plans to campaign in all 50 states.
"Democrats have to get out of our comfort zone and campaign everywhere," Delaney said in a statement. "April and I are excited to talk to voters this weekend in her home state.
"My campaign is all about bringing the country together and offering voters a new path forward," he continued. "We need to reinvest in rural America and get public and private capital flowing to places like Kimberly."
