A cold welcome: Hundreds near Boise Airport curse at President Biden’s visit to Idaho

Various elected officials also made an appearance at the protest, including Ada County Commissioner Ryan Davidson, a vocal opponent of masks, vaccine mandates and other health safety measures. He said he did not like Biden’s executive order and said he didn’t believe it was constitutional. He said Ada County is still evaluating whether county employees are subject to the order.

When asked his thoughts on Idaho’s deadly surge in COVID-19 cases — with 613 people hospitalized as of Friday, according to state data, and case counts skyrocketing — Davidson said he thought people needed to modify their behavior, but stopped short of advocating for mandates.

“People need to reevaluate their decisions in light of the new data coming in from the delta variant,” he said.

He said he personally has not modified his behavior, because he already had COVID-19.

William McNabb, of Nampa, attended to protest the recent withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan. Many protesters said they blamed Biden after a suicide bomber killed 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops in Kabul on Aug. 26.