'8 Can't Wait' protest held in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — Hatim Eujayl raised his fist high in the air and led a group of about 25 protestors in a chant over the sound of afternoon traffic.

“When I say ‘Black Lives, you say ‘Matter,' Eujayl shouted.

“Black Lives!”

“Matter!” the group called out.

The protest was organized to draw attention to the Black Lives Movement and how Twin Falls could serve as a leader for police reform.

The protest started in front of the Twin Falls Visitor Center Saturday and ended with a sit-in protest at Blue Lakes Boulevard and Pole Line Road.

Organizer Savina Barini had protestors sign a letter before the sit-in began. The letter is addressed to Twin Falls Mayor Suzanne Hawkins, Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury and the Twin Falls City Council. It asks them to stand with the group and commit to implementing eight restrictive use of force policies meant to reduce killings by police.