2020 Census gives 2 Idaho neighbors more congressional seats. What about the Gem State?

BOISE — Idaho ranked No. 2 on the list of fastest-growing states in the country over the past decade, but that rapid growth still wasn’t enough to gain another seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Instead, population growth in two neighboring states — Oregon and Montana — led to each gaining a congressional district, according to 2020 Census Bureau data released Monday.

The state that edged out Idaho to be No. 1 in growth from 2010 to 2020 also was a neighbor: Utah. Its population grew by 18.4% over that time, with Idaho’s growing at 17.3%.

It’s unclear how many more residents Idaho needed to count in order to qualify for a third U.S. representative. Preliminary data released by the Census listed Idaho eighth out of 10 “runner-up” states that almost gained a seat. Idaho will continue to have only two seats in the U.S. House. Oregon will go from five to six, and Montana will go from one to two.

With only 435 U.S. House seats to go around, adding a seat to one state inevitably removes a seat from another that lost population.