2 summer school students in Twin Falls test positive for COVID-19

TWIN FALLS — Two summer school students in Twin Falls recently tested positive for COVID-19, the district said Monday.

One student attended middle school summer school and the other attended high school summer school. The students were part of the same household.

The district said in a statement it was notified of the confirmed cases on June 24 by South Central Public Health District and implemented guidelines that were put in place before summer school started. The district said it contacted all summer school families about their child's potential exposure.

"All parents uncomfortable sending their children to school were directed to their school principal to learn more about distance learning resources available for that family," the statement said. "Most children in summer school have had ​minimal to no exposure​."

Twin Falls School District closed its doors in March and moved instruction online through the end of the school year in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.