2 summer school students in Twin Falls test positive for COVID-19

TWIN FALLS — Two summer school students in Twin Falls recently tested positive for COVID-19, the district said Monday.
One student attended middle school summer school and the other attended high school summer school. The students were part of the same household.
The district said in a statement it was notified of the confirmed cases on June 24 by South Central Public Health District and implemented guidelines that were put in place before summer school started. The district said it contacted all summer school families about their child's potential exposure.
"All parents uncomfortable sending their children to school were directed to their school principal to learn more about distance learning resources available for that family," the statement said. "Most children in summer school have had minimal to no exposure."
Twin Falls School District closed its doors in March and moved instruction online through the end of the school year in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The district reopened its buildings for summer school in June as planned. The main programs run June 15 to July 10 at South Hills Middle School and Canyon Ridge High School. The middle school program includes two days of in-person instruction and three days of online instruction. The high school program is held all in-person
Alternative programs are held in the district throughout the summer from June 2 to Aug. 7, including migrant summer school, Title 1 summer school, and extended school year programs.
