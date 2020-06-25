1,500 boxes of food to be handed out in Twin Falls County to anyone in need

TWIN FALLS — Anybody who needs food can pick it up for free on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at County West in Twin Falls.
The Mustard Seed Ministries is hosting the event in coordination with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Coronavirus Food Assistance Program and the Idaho Food Bank. Twin Falls County and the City of Twin Falls are also helping facilitate the event.
Each family will receive two, 25-pound boxes, one containing a variety of dairy and meat products, and the other containing fruits and vegetables. About 1,500 boxes of food will be available on a first come, first serve basis.
Mustard Seed Ministries director Liz Mandelkow said the event helps feed those who may have faced financial consequences during the COVID-19 pandemic, and also supports local farmers and producers.
“It was a way to assist many people on many levels,” she said.
Those who wish to receive a box should enter the County West Parking lot from Addison Avenue West. Attendees will stay in their cars and follow signs and flaggers.
There is no qualification to receive a box other than a stated need for food. Household size and ZIP code will be recorded for tracking purposes.
Th event is the first of several.
Twin Falls County Commissioner Brent Reinke said it's important for residents to feel supported by their community, especially during tough times. That support comes from a variety of organizations working together to reach as many people as possible, he said.
Twin Falls city manager Travis Rothweiler said it’s a good example of the benefit of community partnerships.
“I think it’s an amazing opportunity for the community to continue to help and care for those that have found difficult times,” he said.
