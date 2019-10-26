TWIN FALLS — Gov. Brad Little’s Salmon Work Group will meet from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Rick Allen Room at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science on the College of Southern Idaho campus, Twin Falls.
The meeting will focus on hydropower operations, flow augmentation and policy discussions to meet salmon and steelhead recovery goals. The agenda and call-in number for residents who cannot attend the meeting in person, along with additional information about the work group is available at species.idaho.gov/governors-salmon-workgroup/.
The public is invited to provide comments to the work group — limited to three minutes each and taken on a first-come, first-served basis. The work group will take written comments, also. Comments will also be accepted by email to species@osc.idaho.gov.
Gov. Little directed the Office of Species Conservation to establish a work group dedicated to addressing salmon issues. It held meetings in Boise on June 28, Salmon on July 30 and 31 and Lewiston on Sept. 20. The work group brings together diverse stakeholders to collaboratively develop a unified policy recommendation to assist Gov. Little as he shapes Idaho’s policy on salmon recovery.
The next meeting will happen in Boise on Nov. 19. Additional meetings will be scheduled for 2020, and those dates will be released in the coming weeks.
