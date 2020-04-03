Governor Little: ‘Life will not go back to normal for a long time’

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little said Thursday night that he expects to add some sort of action on top of the 21-day, stay-home order he issued March 25.

His original order runs through April 15. It was designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease.

“I know something will take its place,” Little said during a half-hour Q&A with Idaho Public Television. “As we see the science and the epidemiology from the other places, as we see what we have here, we will adjust it. … Until we have a vaccine, until we have immunity, until we have good treatments, something’s going to have to take place after the 15th, but it depends upon the science that’s out there.

“Life will not go back to normal for a long time.”

Little, who resisted putting significant restraints on citizens until community spread was confirmed, said the stay-home order was not done “lightly.” He issued a county-wide order when community spread was confirmed in Blaine County and a statewide order when it was confirmed in the Boise area.

Blaine County’s case total ballooned to 351 on Thursday as it has experienced one of the nation’s worst per-capita infections.