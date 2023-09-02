Twin Falls County Parks and Recreation Director Rocky Matthews has announced his intention to run for Twin Falls County Commission in the 2024 election.
Matthews, 59, will seek the District 3 seat held by Jack Johnson, who is running for sheriff.
Matthews has been Parks and Recreation director for nearly two years and served on Twin Falls County Planning and Zoning for five years. He served on the Murtaugh Planning and Zoning Commission for one term and was chair of the Twin Falls Park and Waterways board for 10 years.
Matthews has operated a custom farming operation for more than 30 years, including hay stacking and manure trucking. He also owns and operates Hidden Hollow Sheep Dairy in Murtaugh.