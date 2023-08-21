City Attorney Shayne Nope was terminated by unanimous vote of the Twin Falls City Council at Monday night's meeting.

A motion to terminate the employment of Nope without cause was passed by all seven members of the council. There was no discussion on the motion prior to the vote, and no other information was provided.

Nope will receive six months salary and benefits following the termination.

Following the vote, the council went into an executive session to consider hiring a public officer or employee. It was not stated that the session was to determine a replacement for Nope.

Nope was appointed city attorney in November 2018. Prior to that, he had served as deputy attorney since 2014.