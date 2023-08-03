TWIN FALLS — The city is closing in on its 2023-24 budget and has started exploring a possible local option sales tax to support the infrastructure demands of people traveling into Twin Falls every day.

This news was shared during the annual State of the City Address, held Wednesday at 2nd South Market. City Manager Travis Rothweiler and members of the city council shared a bit of their focus areas during the one-hour event, hosted by the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce.

The recommended budget proposed by Rothweiler’s office features the lowest tax rate the city has ever issued, he said. But rising property values mean residents will spend more on property taxes, even with a lower tax rate.

Property values have doubled since 2013. The last two years of growth have equaled the total value of the city from a decade ago, Rothweiler said.

The sales tax was being explored as a way of offsetting property tax, Rothweiler said, as the city’s 56,000 residents were funding infrastructure like roads that were used by 100,000 people each day.

“Our infrastructure has to be designed to accommodate a community twice our size.,” Rothweiler said.

The city has begun to explore a possible one-cent local option tax, and Rothweiler said it could reduce property tax by 37%.

It will be a long, uphill road if the city decides to pursue a local option tax, which would require approval of the Idaho State Legislature.

The annual budget-setting process is nearing completion, with a public hearing and council adoption set for the Aug. 21 council meeting. There is still time for people to get involved in the process, which has taken place each Monday night starting in May.

“There’s still an opportunity for you to get engaged in that process. In fact, it’s critical.” Rothweiler said in his address. “The city is going to spend nearly $100 million of your money. And if someone were to be spending my money, I would want to be engaged in that process.”

Other areas discussed included the second daily flight from Twin Falls to Salt Lake City, the projects selected for funding from the SLFRF (formerly ARPA COVID money) and Rock Creek water quality and recreation enhancements.

The recommended budget can be seen on the city’s website at tfid.org/161/City-Budget.