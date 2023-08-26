Every August, local governments across Idaho finalize their budgets for the coming year. The annual accounting of expenditures plays a role in determining the tax rate from property owners and sets the agenda for what priorities each city is facing for the coming year.

For the past handful of years, inflation, growth, and a tight labor market have handed most cities similar challenges. Rising residential property values in the Magic Valley have prompted many cities to reduce their levy rates to limit the sting of property taxes. Many cities continue to pursue large capital projects funded with either federal, state, or ARPA monies, which gives the total budgets the appearance of bloat. And nearly everyone has increased pay for city workers to retain workers.

The Times-News took a look at city budgets for several county seats in the Magic Valley. The total budget reflects every expenditure that is handled by the city, including fee-based funds for services like water and sewer that pay for themselves. The total budget also reflects funds that don’t come from taxes.

The General Fund can be thought of all the revenues that make a city run. They include city personnel, police, fire, administration, code enforcement, and all of the other elements of day-to-day operations for government.

Twin Falls

Total budget: $94,275,337

General Fund: $35,520,352

In the name of transparency, and to encourage public participation, Twin Falls spends more time holding public meetings about their budget decision than any other city in the region. Nearly every city council meeting from July through August features department heads presenting their upcoming projects and requests to the council. A 217 page proposed budget document lays out an astounding amount of information for public inspection, providing explanation of the decisions made by the city manager’s office to guide the city council in their decisions.

“This organization spends more time discussing the budget than any other organization that I know of,” City Manager Travis Rothweiler told the council before their Aug. 21 vote to adopt the budget.

The city’s tax levy rate has fallen for each of the last five years. This year’s estimated rate of $4.78 per $1,000 taxable value is the lowest yet.

“We believe that the tax rate … is going to be among the lowest that we have ever offered inside the city of Twin Falls,” Rothweiler told the council. “You can see that there is a sizeable increase in our spending. The biggest sources of that are from outside dollars.”

City employees are seeing a 3% pay increase, to keep the city competitive in a labor market where many organizations are seeing high turnover and low applications.

While property assessments have increased each year for the last several years, the Idaho Legislature passed HB 292, which is designed t provide some property tax relief. The city anticipates the average homeowner will receive a reimbursement from the state on property taxes between 9% and 15%.

City council also has an almost $713,000 budget for council-directed projects. In past years the council has prioritized funding for sidewalks near schools. This year, the council has selected new financial software for the city to replace a 20-year-old system; Canyon Rim Trail connection at Federation Point; design of a full remodel of City Pool restrooms; showers and office area; and security cameras for City Hall.

Rupert

Total budget: $47.5 million

General Fund: $5,611,518

Rupert’s budget this year is, at first glance, enormous. However, like many cities around it, Rupert has a very large infrastructure project paid for by Federal funds that makes that budget seem much bigger.

A massive wastewater infrastructure project shows up in Rupert’s budget, but that number is coming from grants, rather than taxes.

“I think people who are looking at our budget will say ‘golly, why’s it gone up so much?’” City Administrator Kelly Anthon told the Times-News in a phone call. “When you look at the city’s budget this year, you see that it has grown significantly, almost doubled, over other years, and that’s because we’re running that new grant funding through the budget.”

Rupert cleans up its wastewater, pumps it seven miles north, and uses it for farming, rather than dumping it into the Snake River. A component of the sewer system has failed, and Rupert has made the choice to improve the system to meet top-tier water reclamation standards. The tab on that project is $24 million.

“That will set Rupert up for another generation of inexpensive wastewater costs,” Anthon told the Times-News. “The ability to bring in wet industry, and being able to afford that without significantly raising sewer rates is a big deal.”

Like Twin Falls and Jerome, Rupert’s levy rate has fallen steadily over the past several years. At the same time, inflation and rising property valuations have put more pressure on homeowners.

“What has concerned us is the increasing property tax burden that is on our residents,” Anthon told the Times-News. “We’ve got to do our part to help those folks. And we are showing that the way we’ve grown the economy and the way we’ve budgeted is not raising property taxes on our residents, and I think that’s really critical.”

Like other cities, Rupert city employees will receive raises to its city employees.

“We have an extremely tight labor market, and the city has to compete for labor just like anyone else,” Anthon said. “The city has tried to make adjustments to that, while keeping other costs under control, understanding we have to raise our labor costs just a little bit.”

Jerome

Total budget: $35,718,766

General Fund: $6,095,273

At a glance, Jerome’s budget follows trends that began in the past few years, with large capital projects funded through grants and cash savings, without additional tax burden on residents.

New commercial and industrial construction has made up for a slow in residential permits. Factoring in the increase in assessed values, Jerome’s total taxable value is up over $1 billion for the first time.

JEROME CITY: Good governance is at work in the Magic Valley, and here's proof The construction of a new 17-acre park underway in Jerome is an example of the positive impact of government collaboration, writes Jerome City Administrator Mike Williams.

“That’s staggering for a small community like us,” Mayor Dave Davis told the Times-News.

Like many other local governments, the city was concerned about the residential property owners paying the bulk of the taxes.

“The problem is that the single family home values are outpacing commercial, ag, and industrial values. So therefore when single-family homes increase more, that’s where the shifting occurs,” Davis said. “You know, that concerns us, but it’s out of our hands.”

This year’s budget is down almost 5% from last year and City Administrator Mike Williams said a quick look at the $35 million budget can cause a bit of a sticker shock.

Jerome has several large capital projects that have carried over from last year, such as the new police station that is almost ready to be occupied, new headworks at the wastewater processing plant, and a water tank on 10th Avenue. Williams said these were funded through a combination of grants and cash savings, and are not from tax appropriations.

“Next year I’d expect our total budget to be reflective of a typical year without $15 million dollars in capital projects,” Williams said.

Gooding

Total budget: $31,826,317

General Fund: $1,387,010

The budget for Gooding is level from last year, with no new grant pass-throughs. Residents will see a 3% rate increase for city services like water and sanitation.

“We do not have any major changes to this year’s budget,” City Clerk Hollye Lierman told the Times-News in an email. “We will be increasing the water rates and sanitation rates by 3%. This will increase the minimum residential bill for a total of 83 cents and commercial rates of $1.76.

The sewer reconstruction project that began last fiscal year will continue into this year with DEQ funding.

Funding for the police department has been increased, up $50,000, or about 5% over last year.

Although residential house assessments are up in Gooding, Lierman said no adjustments were made to the budget based on the increased valuations.

Hailey

Total budget: $23,972,425

General Fund: $8,889,822

Inflation, home values, and economic uncertainty have resulted in a pretty level budget in Hailey.

“Generally speaking, our budget is relatively flat,” City Administrator Lisa Horowitz told the Times-News in a phone call. “We are maybe cautiously optimistic about the economy, but we don’t want to add a whole lot of home impositions when there’s some uncertainty about interest rates and whether construction will be continuing at the same pace.”

The city has given employees a modest 3% raise in efforts to retain staff. It has also extended a 3% increase to all primary contracts for services, like the Mountain Rides transportation service.

“Yes, our assessed valuations have gone up tremendously, but in Idaho, we’re capped at 3% of the property tax,” Horowitz said. “It means we went from getting $90,000 of the 3% to $110,000. Those large assessments don’t really make a huge difference in our bottom line budget because of the 3% cap placed on local jurisdictions.”

Like other cities, Hailey had few people attend budget hearings. In an effort to make information more readily available to the public, Hailey has begun using an online budget where residents can see the goals of the council and the associated price tags.

“We hope that will make citizens become more engaged in the budget process,” Horowitz said. “We still don’t have many citizens coming to our budget public hearings, but we feel this tool greatly increases transparency.”

Shoshone

Total: $13,003,198

General Fund: $799,159

Ordinarily working with a small budget, the final number in Shoshone is much larger than normal this year, for one big reason.

In 2022, Shoshone voters approved a do-or-die bond for $4.2 million to address critical issues with the city’s water infrastructure.

“Our budget’s huge this year because we’ve got a big water project,” Mayor Dan Pierson told the Times-News in a phone call. “Once we passed that, it seems like it made us eligible for a whole bunch of grants.”

The community will pay $4.2 million of the project, but Pierson said they’ve been awarded nearly $11 million in grants for the project.

“We’re gonna get a whole bunch of work done,” Pierson said.

In honor of Payson Reese, Lincoln County Disaster Coordinator The Jerome Fire Department displays the American flag in honor of Payson Reese on Monday in Shoshone.

The main project will put a new water storage tank with new pumps to increase the capacity to meet fire standards. Anything left over will be used to replace distribution lines.

Like most other cities, Shoshone has taken a serious look at staffing shortages and, in the coming year city, employees will receive a 5% pay bump. This is in addition to a mid-year increase that took place in 2023.

Pierson said the increased wages have already improved their recruitment for city jobs.

“When you look around, you’ve got to compete, or you’re not going to keep people,” Pierson said. “We’re finally getting some hiring rosters now, which is good. You post a job and get no applicants, or one. And we got 8 or 10 on this last one, so it’s looking up.”

As in other places, Shoshone had low turnout during the budget hearing process.

“We had nobody show up to our budget hearing,” Pierson said. “I thought when you saw that bottom line, $13 million in this community that someone would have said something, but I haven’t heard a word.”

Fairfield

Total budget: $2,217,591

General Fund: $484,871

Fairfield’s total budget has dropped from last year, with the completion of its sewer rehabilitation project.

“Ours went down $2 million because we had a sewer project going last year, and we finished it,” City Treasurer Mickey Dalin told the Times-News in a phone call.

The city still has a few grant-funded projects, including one Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation grant to relocate the RV dump station away from City Park to the outskirts of town. Another half-million in federal dollars will be used to build sidewalks to connect the school to the walking path that runs through town.

As almost everywhere else, Fairfield has increased wages for city employees.

Dalin said in the eight years she’s been with the city, they haven’t been able to keep the two Public Works Department positions fully staffed.

There is a new guy in the position, she said.

“We gave him probably $6 more an hour than the last person,” Dalin said. “I don’t know if he’ll stay or not.”

Burley

Total budget: $48,884,357

General fund: $7,279,234

This year’s budget shows modest increases in several funds and a large increase in the sanitation expenditures. Burley city representatives did not respond to Times-News’ multiple requests for comment.

PHOTOS:City budgets Twin Falls city budget Twin Falls city budget City works to repair water pipe Police dog retires, starts new chapter with handler Training Burn Road damage inspection

8 Magic Valley counties set 2024 budgets With 2023 fiscal budgets expiring Sept. 30, counties all over the Magic Valley are working to finalize budgets before the 2024 fiscal budget takes over on Oct. 1.