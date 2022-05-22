Which GOP faction won the Idaho primary? Establishment, far-right candidates trade losses

Traditional Idaho Republicans won most top races in Tuesday’s GOP primary, while the far-right-wing of the party gained ground in other areas, especially the Senate, setting up new power structures that may reshape the Republican Party.

This week’s election was widely considered a referendum on the direction of the Idaho GOP. Years-long debates over COVID-19 public health measures, election security and the state’s role in challenging the federal government culminated in a tumultuous primary in which the term “RINO” (Republican in name only) was bandied about often.

In races for governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and the superintendent, establishment Republicans claimed victory over opponents who hoped to elevate their right-wing activism to higher office. Those talking points included chasing down public school “indoctrination” and election fraud, while fighting reactionary battles against social justice.

Gov. Brad Little secured his chance at a second term, staving off fellow Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and her endorsement from former President Donald Trump. The race drew national attention after McGeachin drew a clear line in the sand with Little during the pandemic, drumming up support for her run for the office over government restrictions during the public health emergency while also openly flouting the governor’s stay-at-home order.

“These statewide races, especially the governor and lieutenant governor races, send a pretty strong message of support for the more traditional, establishment wing of the Republican Party,” Jaclyn Kettler, a political science professor at Boise State University, told the Idaho Statesman by phone. “They’re conservative, but not aligned with the farther right ideologies or groups.”

Candidates aligned with Little — House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, for lieutenant governor and Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane for secretary of state — also defeated more conservative challengers. Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, and Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, meanwhile, associated with McGeachin, advocated for tighter election laws based on the unsubstantiated claim that Trump won the 2020 election.

In a pair of federal races, longtime incumbents easily dispatched several Republican primary opponents, largely on campaign pledges to continue stifling the agenda of President Joe Biden and Democratic congressional leadership.

Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, fended off right-wing challenger Bryan Simpson, an Idaho Falls attorney, for the second time in eight years to earn a shot at a 13th term in November. Republican Sen. Mike Crapo also is heavily favored for a fifth term if he can overcome Democratic opponent David Roth, former chair of the Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee, in this fall’s general election.

“Idahoans are in good hands with Republicans like Gov. Brad Little, Sen. Mike Crapo, Congressman Russ Fulcher, and Congressman Michael Simpson on the ballot,” Ronna McDaniel, chairperson of the Republican National Committee, said in a statement Wednesday. “Our party’s ticket in Idaho has never been stronger, and skyrocketing Republican enthusiasm should serve as a warning to Democrats.”

Simpson said Tuesday’s results, including his victory, are positive for Idaho Republicans, who want demonstrated commodities, but also “people who are commonsense conservatives, willing to work and get the job done — not people running for an ideological bent or whatever.”

“Every candidate — governor, the lieutenant governor’s race, secretary of state — are all people who are conservative Republicans, and I’m proud of the Idaho electorate in this (election). It speaks well for the Idaho Republican Party,” Simpson told the Statesman late Tuesday by phone from Washington, D.C.

The one exception to the establishment sweep is Raúl Labrador, who defeated five-term Attorney General Lawrence Wasden. The former congressman from Idaho entered the race with name recognition, and out-fundraised Wasden.

Labrador also was heavily critical of Little and Wasden’s handling of the pandemic, campaigning on being more active when it comes to litigating against the federal government.

Labrador is one of four GOP nominees for executive office that will require on-the-job training. While Labrador has signaled he’ll be a disruptor, it remains to be seen how the other nominees would settle into their roles.

“We may see a different approach on how the office may run and what the new person may do,” Kettler said.

Far-right candidates see gains in Legislature

The Idaho Legislature could see more than 40% turnover. About four dozen seats will be filled by new lawmakers — regardless of general election outcomes. That includes at least 17 new members in the 35-seat Senate.

Institutional knowledge and expertise will be missed, said Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise. While Winder survived a primary challenge from far-right candidate Rosa Martinez, other GOP Senate leaders were defeated by fellow incumbents, due to redistricting, or conservative hardliners hoping to shift the Senate further right.

“The magnitude of it is what is surprising to me. It’s a massive shift,” added longtime state Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, in a phone interview.

Five Senate committee chairmen — Sens. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa; Fred Martin, R-Boise; Jim Rice, R-Caldwell; Jim Patrick, R-Twin Falls; and Steven Thayn, R-Emmett — lost primary bids. That’s on top of Sens. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, and Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, both committee chairs, retiring this year.

Agenbroad, who co-chairs the budget-setting Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, attributed his election loss to a “smear campaign” by opponent Brian Lenney and his backers at a powerful right-wing lobbying group, the Idaho Freedom Foundation, who tied Agenbroad’s support for education budgets to left-wing causes. Members of the Freedom Foundation this week cheered incumbent losses on social media, and at a GOP watch party Tuesday night.

The Senate in recent years has blocked House legislation targeting COVID-19 restrictions and election access as well as bills to limit library books in schools and restrict medical care for transgender youth.

“The Senate has been the typical, mainstay backstop, considered more reasonable on its policy decisions,” Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, told the Statesman by phone Wednesday. “We did stop a number of bills that I think would be very harmful to the public, especially harming voting access and voting rights.”

As a result, far-right reformers targeted incumbents and were largely successful. Senate nominees with “Libertarian-leaning” ideologies are “coming in with an ax to grind,” Agenbroad told the Statesman by phone Wednesday.

“It concerns me, some of the new faces that are going to be in there and the ideology that they’re bringing in,” he said.

The Idaho House, meanwhile, saw mixed results, Kettler said. Key legislators aligned with the “Conservative Agenda,” a set of policy goals for far-right legislators, and the Freedom Foundation lost. That includes Reps. Chad Christensen, R-Iona, and Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony; and Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg.

“Mainstream conservatives did very well on election night in Eastern Idaho,” Horman said. “That tells you what Idaho voters were looking for.”

But small losses in the House along with Senate nominees leaning further right raises the potential for even more conservative lawmaking next session, Kettler said.

That may test Little, if he wins reelection in November, and other traditional Republicans nominated for executive offices.

“That’s kind of a key question and a really interesting dynamic moving forward,” Kettler said of Little. “If the Legislature is passing more conservative legislation … will he be more of a check and veto legislation, or work in other ways to temper down stuff, or get on board?”

