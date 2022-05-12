'Threatening the heart of who we are': Facing fentanyl together with Operation Esto Perpetua

TWIN FALLS — Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s Operation Esto Perpetua is aimed at reducing the flow of fentanyl into the state. To help develop a strategy for reducing fentanyl distribution, a Citizens Action Panel gathered input from the public at four community roundtables around Idaho.

The fourth and final roundtable for the Citizens Action Group was held Wednesday at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.

The governor opened the roundtable with an overview of the resources the Legislature has committed in recent sessions to treatment, legal issues, and facilities to help with addiction and recovery.

The goal of Esto Perpetua, he said, was to reduce the flow of the drug into Idaho.

“I want to emphasize with Operation Esto Perpetua, we’re trying to focus on the supply of meth and fentanyl,” Little said, “and what we do for interdiction.”

The Citizens Action Group is made up by two legislative members, Speaker Scott Bedke and Senator Abby Lee; Coeur d’Alene Mayor Jim Hammond; Shoshone-Paiute Tribe Chairman Brian Thomas; former Ammon Mayor Dana Kirkham; and Idaho State Police Col. Kedrick Wills. The group is chaired by former Rep. Luke Malek.

Malek said the observations from the four roundtables will be delivered to the Law Enforcement Panel, which will develop a strategy to combat fentanyl, and recommend items to improve the state’s response to the growing threat.

“Esto Perpetua is the motto of the state of Idaho; it’s the heart of who we are,” Malek said. “And this problem is threatening the heart of who we are.”

Law enforcement officers, county prosecutors, and other public servants gave testimony to the Citizens Action Group over a two-hour period.

Twin Falls County Prosecutor Grant Loebs told the panel that shortly after he began his job in 1997, the methamphetamine surge began, which quickly overwhelmed his office with cases.

“We are now in the grip of another surge, which is much more deadly,” Loebs said. “We don’t have the manpower to deal with this any more than we had the manpower to deal with the meth surge back in the late ‘90s.”

Loebs told the panel that people on court-restricted probation undergo drug testing as part of their terms of release, but that standard drug testing doesn’t catch fentanyl, and people on probation know this and exploit it.

“They know that if they test positive for meth that they’re going to be in trouble. They know that if they smoke marijuana, they know they’ll get caught with heroin in their system,” Loebs said. “They know another thing: They know that they will not be tested by the Department of Probation for use of fentanyl. The test doesn’t catch that drug,” Loebs said.

Loebs also said that fentanyl should be added to the list of drugs for which there are mandatory minimums for dealing a large quantity. Current mandatory minimum sentences for marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamines and heroin had been shown to deter trafficking of those substances across Idaho’s borders, Loebs said.

Minidoka County Prosecutor Lance Stevenson echoed Loebs’ request for mandatory minimum sentencing and upped the ante by asking for a life-sentence option for high-volume dealers.

“I want to be able to take that guy away from everywhere else in our community and to stop him,” Stevenson said. “That’s what the mandatory minimum code gives you. Life in prison, you can argue that, and that’s a big deterrent. That’s a big hammer. And I like that hammer.”

Stevenson also said he sees a need for treatment options for first-time offenders. He described a recent case in Minidoka where an individual ended up in jail after an overdose and was released on bail only to overdose and end up back in jail. After his second release on bail, the individual had a fatal overdose.

“I think we did a pretty good job with the resources we had,” Stevenson said. “We had him on pretrial release, he was testing, we were doing everything we could. There was a component there that we were missing and I think that component was treatment.”

Fentanyl is increasingly found in the jails, Twin Falls Sheriff’s Capt. Scott Bishop said, smuggled in by individuals familiar with the strip search procedures.

“When we bring people into our jail there is a system in place on how we search them,” Bishop said. “The places that they put the items are not places that we are locating the drugs during a normal strip search. And without a search warrant, we are not going to go past where we are doing our searching now.”

Bishop said that there are a small number of jails and prisons in Idaho that have begun using body scanners similar to what are used in airports, and that should be expanded statewide. Though very expensive, he said, body scanners offer an effective, minimally intrusive way to determine if contraband is concealed within a cavity.

Tamara Ashley is a member of the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes and is a social worker for the Duck Valley Indian Reservation. She posed several questions to the panel about how to protect and promote social workers as frontline responders to substance use.

“What are we doing to help our frontline workers?” Ashley asked. “There is not a tool to detect fentanyl. How are we keeping a vulnerable population safe if we cannot detect the substance?”

Ashley said her department is understaffed and that has resulted in huge workloads for caseworkers.

“We have high turnover rates,” Ashley said. “There’s not very many people that are wanting to be in this position and be in these fields, and yet we are responsible for keeping people safe, keeping the community safe.”

