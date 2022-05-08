Primary elections approach in the Magic Valley, Part 2: Here are more contests to watch

Primary elections are on May 17. A combination of redistricting, retirements, and new challengers have led to several primary contests to watch.

A total of 17 candidates are running in the Idaho Legislative primary. Here's a roundup of races on the House of Representative ballots.

Representative District 24 A

Republican voters will choose between two House candidates running for Seat A of District 24, which includes portions of rural Twin Falls County, and Gooding and Camas counties.

Political newcomers Chenele Dixon and Tori Orgain-Wakewood are vying for the seat. No candidates from other parties filed to run.

CHENELE DIXON

Chenele Dixon Age: 51 Party: Republican Occupation: Realtor, community volunteer, mom and grandma How long have you lived in Idaho? My husband grew up in Idaho and we moved back after our schooling, 16 years ago.

Describe your public service experience:

I am involved in our community doing many things — I have been on the Kimberly Schools Foundation for the past six years and am currently serving as the President. For the past 12 years, I have been involved in local and state politics with the Republican Party. I currently serve as the Republican precinct committeewoman for my precinct as well as the Secretary for our county Republicans and the State Committeewoman representing our county at the State Republican Party. Through that, I have organized many activities for area Republicans and helped on a number of campaigns. My husband and I served as the Co-Chairs for the BYU Alumni Association in the Magic Valley for close to eight years, hosting various family events and concerts. I was the director of the CSI Music Fest (youth music camp). I have organized various community clean up projects and was the assistant advisor for the Kimberly Middle School Girl Talk Club. I taught English and writing classes to homeschool students for many years. I serve in my church in various capacities.

If you're elected, what strengths or assets will you bring to the office?

I recognize that in the legislature humility and a willingness to learn are key. Additionally, I bring a commitment to work hard, to plan and organize projects, the passion and drive to study issues, and the intention to work with kindness and respect for my colleagues. I have been blessed with a variety of leadership experiences, and I look forward to new opportunities.

What challenges are ahead for Idaho?

Challenges unique to Idaho and western states will always revolve around land and water management. Idaho's growth presents challenges and opportunities. National challenges drive many of our worries and involvement, concerns such as economic challenges, education and opportunities for youth, religious freedom, and health care to name a few. Idahoans want to preserve our unique and conservative culture, while we adapt to the challenges we face.

What solutions do you propose to address those challenges?

I don’t believe we will build a utopia through government. I do believe that with diligence and consensus, we can manage the challenges we face together, and best adapt to the changes and opportunities we face.

TORI ORGAIN-WAKEWOOD

Tori Orgain Wakewood Age: N/A Party: Republican Occupation: Care Giver and Wakewood Animal Rescue How long have you lived in Idaho: Since 2006. My husband was born and raised here.

Describe your public service experience:

As a teacher I started a Gifted, Accelerated Talent Educational (GATE) program that was open to all students in the district in conjunction with an after-school Homework Club. I was instrumental in establishing a Parent Teachers Association (PTA) and was their first president. As president I set up the PTA’s first newsletter to parents.

Following the 1989 Loma Prieda Earthquake I worked for years as a liaison with FEMA and various agencies to get victims back into safe structures. Additionally, I was part of a large group of engineers, planners and architects in creating a supportive pathway for a destroyed community whose infrastructure had been nearly destroyed.

If elected, what strengths or assets will you bring to the office?

First and foremost, I am a team player that believes in supporting Idaho citizens and the State and Federal Constitution. Secondly, I owe no favors for monies to lobbyists running this campaign and I am committed to being a citizen doing a job for a limited time. I have no desire to become a career politician. I am here to solve the most dire problems that are facing Idaho in the present that will impact the future if ignored.

What challenges are ahead for Idaho?

Idaho’s unique sudden growth is creating a stretch beyond sustainability if we continue to go unmanaged. The lack of transparency and overreach in some of our government agencies are creating rod blocks to the quality of life for the citizens of Idaho.

What solutions do you propose to address those challenges?

Transparency using science-based ideas to let the citizens freely choose for themselves what is right for their family and community. I strongly support citizens' constitutional rights with a common-sense educational system backed by infrastructure that includes decent training and wages to support and match the complexities of a growing state. I strongly support voting and election integrity.

District 24 B Representative

Republican voters will choose between two state House of Representatives candidates running for Seat B of District 24, which includes portions of rural Twin Falls County, Gooding, and Camas counties. After the retirement of Rep. Clark Kauffman at the end of 2022, and a redistricting process that altered the geographic area for the district, Steve Miller and Creighton Knight are vying for the seat. There are no candidates from other parties seeking this seat.

CREIGHTON KNIGHT

Creighton Knight Age: 48 Party: Republican Occupation: My family owns and operates the Apple Barn Event Center and Orchard in Filer. I also work for a packaging company in Twin Falls. How long have you lived in Idaho? Potatoes brought me to Twin Falls over a decade ago when I worked for Lamb Weston making french fries. I wasn't born in Idaho, but I got here as fast as I could. I have raised my children in Idaho, and it is our home by choice.

Describe your public service experience: I'm a past School board member and treasurer at Xavier Charter Schools; I have also been a youth football coach, 4H parent, and I volunteer at my church.

If you're elected, what strengths or assets will you bring to the office?

One asset I will bring is my 14-plus years of Agriculture manufacturing experience. The 24th legislative district is home to much of the manufacturing in the area: Chobani, Cliff Bar, Jayco, Amalgamated Sugar, Clear Springs and many others. Having spent most of my career managing agriculture and manufacturing operations, I know the challenges our manufacturers face. That is why the same continuous improvement mindset I developed working in industry, will carry with me into the legislature. I will work to find solutions for Idaho that limit the size and cost of government, reduce regulation, and return money to the pockets of our hard-working taxpayers. I will bring my experience as a School Board Member to make needed improvements in our schools and set our kids up for future success. I will also bring my love of Idaho and our special way of life to the legislature. The multitude of challenges from the Biden administration and even woke corporations must be met with an unwavering determination to push back and keep Idaho children, families and businesses safe and prosperous.

What challenges are ahead for Idaho? Protecting and preserving our water resources in order to support our Agriculture and the thousands of jobs it supports is a top priority for me. I support infrastructure investments in raising the level of our dams, automating irrigation systems, cloud seeding, recharging the aquifer and lining our canals. Preparing our children for the workforce is also a challenge ahead. As a former school board member, education is a passion. I want every parent to have a choice and voice in the best educational opportunities for their children to succeed. I also want to ensure that all Idaho schools focus on the mission of preparing our children for the work force and for responsible citizenship. One way we achieve this is by keeping politically motivated topics about race and gender out of our schools. I believe the family home is the best place for such topics. Family cares for and supports each other; family is the place where morals and values are taught and modeled. I will always vote to keep our education system focused on education and away from social justice.

Most importantly, the biggest issue facing Idaho is whether our representatives will serve the lobbyists in Boise as they have for many years; or will a new generation of leaders be elected who will serve Idaho's citizens? A lot of our politicians have talked about "conservative values" but their voting records tell a different story of big spending. The current legislature increased spending by 20%; Medicaid welfare spending is over $4Billion dollars--that's more than direct spending for public schools. While "purple" states like Florida and Arizona and even Texas have more Democrats than Idaho, our state is far behind those states in school choice, lower taxes, protecting our children's schools from woke ideology, and protecting workers from federal mandates. My own opponent in this race, Mr. Miller voted with Democrats in 2015, 2017, & 2018 against cutting taxes. He voted in 2018 as well to expand welfare spending. He lost his re-election in 2018 because he was a tax and spender. He represents the past: making promises at home and then taxing and spending in Boise. But the challenges and opportunities of the future require a fresh approach; a clear vision for serving citizens and not special interests. This year voters are more engaged. They are noticing the disconnect between citizens' values, and the laws that are getting stalled in our legislature. Many voters I meet when knocking on doors sense that Idaho's representatives are out of touch with them. "Asleep at the wheel" is how many voters describe what's been going on in Boise. Voters feel that our representatives should be serving them, and not the special interests in Boise.

What solutions do you propose to address those challenges?

The solutions I support are school choice so parents can have a voice and choice for the best educational opportunities for their kids. I support increasing enrollment in career and technical training in our schools, so that our kids can learn skills that lead to high-paying jobs without amassing huge student loan debt. Working with local industries, we can educate and train the skilled workers who are in high demand right here at home. Our kids can choose to stay close to home in Idaho and raise their families here too. I support common-sense welfare reforms, so that able-bodied people will move into the workforce where they are needed; and that our taxpayers will not be saddled with an increasing welfare bill eating up our state budget. I also support fiscal responsibility so that our state's resources can be invested in water infrastructure. Agriculture is the backbone of our economy, and water is the lifeblood of agriculture. Thousands of local jobs depend on both water and agriculture, therefore they must be preserved. I support tax reforms through grocery tax repeal, and property tax reform. I believe we can reform property taxes so that homeowners are not taxed out of their homes, and that County and local governments can still have the resources they need to deliver essential services.

All of these policies can be achieved with the right leadership. All we need are leaders who are willing to creatively solve problems and who will put citizens' interests above special interests. I am that leader running for House District 24 Seat B. I have been endorsed by Citizens Alliance of Idaho and Young Americans for Liberty for my support of the above issues as well as my commitment to protecting life, and our second amendment. There are a record number of open seats this year. The time for cleaning out the worn-out ideas and bringing in fresh conservative solutions that will benefit Idaho's citizens is on May 17. Together, we can build an even brighter future for our Idaho.

STEVE MILLER

Steve Miller Age: 72 Party: Republican Occupation: I am co-owner and manager of farming operations producing organic hay & grain on a family farm & ranch in Camas and Blaine counties. How long have you lived in Idaho? I’m a lifer! A 4th generation of Millers born in the St. Valentines Hospital in Wendell, Idaho. I attended the University of Idaho and have lived in Camas County all my life. My Grandfather Dee Miller homesteaded in Camas County in 1901. My Mother’s Grandfather George Abbott settled on the Camas Prairie the summer of 1888.

Describe your public service experience:

Camas County P&Z for about 17 years; Camas County Commissioner for 6 years; Camas Soil Conservation District Supervisor (an elected position) since 1978; Board member and later, President of the Idaho Association of Conservation Districts; Board member and later, President of the Northwest Region of the National Association of Conservation Districts; Board member and later, Secretary-Treasurer of the National Association of Conservation Districts; Member of the Idaho House of Representatives representing Legislative District 26 for 3 terms; Current President of the Twin Lakes Reservoir Company; Current President of the Blaine-Camas Farm Bureau.

If you're elected, what strengths or assets will you bring to the office? I have experience in agriculture and agri-business retail and wholesale marketing of organic products such as flours, cereals and cereal mixes, bean mixes and bread mixes throughout the Northwest. We operated up to five trucks in the western states delivering our products. I have experience in local, state and national associations, county government as well as in the Idaho House of Representatives. My committee assignments were JFAC (Joint Finance & Appropriations Committee), Agricultural Affairs and Resources and conservation. I understand how the Idaho legislature works and have a proven record of serving my constituents. This may be the largest Freshman class in the history of the House. My experience and leadership will be very important.

What challenges are ahead for Idaho? Water supply, water rights and water quality are ongoing concerns for the Magic Valley. Idaho has been the fastest growing state in the nation and the impact on infrastructure and services is growing and expensive. The broad spectrum of language and ability of students in our K-12 public schools creates challenges for our parents, students, teachers, administrators and school board members under the current rules and funding of our schools.

What solutions do you propose to address those challenges? Water supply- first we need average or better snow pack! Under the current drought conditions, we must be prepared to allow some flexibility in the pumper/surface water agreements regarding the level of the Snake River aquifer. We need to increase storage capacity for the increasing Idaho population and food production requirements of our nation. We need to continue to fund DEQ and Soil Conservation Districts to enable them to assist landowners in implementing soil and water conservation projects on their land.

I believe School Districts should have more local control over where funding is directed. We should be more concerned about student outcomes rather than how they get there. I believe every student should be taught our early American history of the founders, the American Revolution, and the Constitutional Convention. Current US history starts at the civil war.

There should be life skills credits including home finance, loans (how to get and how to pay off!), credit cards, home budgets, balancing checkbooks, basic child psychology, job skills and when possible, on the job training or shadowing, apprenticeship, mentoring, etc.

Representative District 25 A

Rep. Lance Clow is the only candidate to file for District 25 seat A in the Idaho House of Representatives.

LANCE CLOW (Unchallenged incumbent)

Lance Clow Age: 74 Party: Republican Occupation: Retired Certified Financial Planner, with 20 years banking experience How long have you lived in Idaho? Since 1977

Describe your public service experience:

Elected 5 terms as Twin Falls City Council, which included three two year terms as Twin Falls Mayor. In 2012, I stepped down in my fifth term to accept the nomination and subsequent election to the Idaho House of Representatives. That was the first of five two year terms. During my time in the House of Representatives, I have serve 4 years as Vice Chairman of the Business Committee and currently completing my 4th year as Chairman of the House Education Committee.

If you're elected, what strengths or assets will you bring to the office?

The experience I have gained with over 28 years as an elected official serving the citizens of Twin Falls. My business experience has been valuable to analyze and evaluate legislation.

What challenges are ahead for Idaho?

The rapid growth for both the state and Twin Falls poses challenges for infrastructure demands and maintenance. Public Education has seen tremendous student growth, with an workforce (like the general population) that is seeing tremendous losses due to baby boomer retirements. We need to attract workers to fill the demand in all occupations, and direct energy to fill the needs of our schools to retain, train and attract teachers.

What solutions do you propose to address those challenges?

The growth in population and shortage of workers is compounded by a lack of adequate housing. Generally, this should be addressed by the private sector and the free market. However, inflation and supply chain issues are putting a chokehold on housing. One area that could help is reducing our residential property taxes and this can be done by replacing property taxes with the growth in sales taxes. The teacher shortage is compounded by inflation. We need to continue to invest in the Career Ladder to retain our veteran teachers. Improved alternative routes to teacher certification can encourage employees in other professions to consider a teaching career.

Representative District 25 B

Two candidates have filed for the Seat B for District 25 in the state House of Representatives. Greg Lanting is unopposed in the May 17 Republican primary. Independent Liyah Babayan will be on the ballot in the November general election.

GREG LANTING (Unchallenged)

Greg Lanting Age: 69 Party: Republican Occupation: Retired Middle School Principal How long lived in Idaho: I have lived in Idaho my entire life except for Military Service. I attended College of Southern Idaho (A.A.), University or Idaho (B.S.) and College of Idaho (M.A.) So stayed in Idaho for college as well.

Describe your public service experience:

8 years on the city of Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Commission

16 years on the Twin Falls City Council

Twin Falls City Mayor 2012 and 2013

12 years on the Association of Idaho Cities Board of Directors

President of the Association of Idaho Cities 2015 and 2016

10 years in the Idaho Air/Army National Guard

Member of the Twin Falls County Fair Board

If you're elected, what strengths or assets will you bring to the office?

I have a wide variety of experience, ranging for growing up on a farm, 33 years in Education, Idaho National Guard experience and 16 years on the Twin Falls City Council. The Twin Falls County Fair Board has opened my eyes to county issues. These give me a unique skill set to be a legislator.

What challenges are ahead for Idaho?

Infrastructure especially roads and bridges have long been on the back burner in Idaho. We also need to address lowering property taxes.

What solutions do you propose to address those challenges?

If the Budget surpluses continue those funds need to be prioritized for addressing these issues. Increased state revenue sharing could be used to help Cities and Highway districts begin to catch up on roads and bridges thus reducing their need for property taxes. Property taxes could also be addressed by properly funding schools so overrides are not as necessary. Also, state matching funds for building school buildings may be able to help address the estimated 100 new school buildings needed in the next 10 years.

Representative District 26A

Two candidates have filed for Seat A for District 26 in the Idaho House of Representatives, Republican Mike Pohanka and Democrat Ned Burns, who will both be on the ballot for the general election in November.

MIKE POHANKA (Unchallenged)

Mike Pohanka Age: 65 Party: Republican Occupation: Retired How long have you lived in Idaho? 65 years

Describe your public service experience:

I have been involved in public service most of my life. I believe that a person needs to give back to the communities that they live in and try to make it a better place than what we found it. Over the years I have coached little league baseball and football, served as president of the Jerome High School Boosters, past board member and president of Jerome School District Foundation, board member and president of the Jerome Chamber of Commerce, board member and chair of the board of the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce, president and current member of the Jerome Rotary Club, and reserve deputy for the Jerome County Sheriff's office. I am currently chaplain for both the Idaho State Police and Jerome County Sheriff's office.

If you're elected, what strengths or assets will you bring to the office?

I feel that my education and extensive career working in both the public and private sectors in the retail food business, Idaho Power and the College of Southern Idaho will be beneficial to the position. I have established key relationships with a variety of individuals including educators, businesses, farmers, governmental agencies and citizens throughout the valley that will prove to be valuable in the statehouse. I am an advocate that there are solutions to all problems and we need to think outside of the box to find the right solutions for the citizens of our State. I believe in strong faith, strong families and strong communities that will keep Idaho Strong.

What challenges are ahead for Idaho?

As our population has grown here in the valley so have our educational needs. One of the challenges for our educators is how do we close the educational gap that was caused by COVID? Remote learning caused our children to fall behind in subjects across the board. Water is the life blood of our agriculture industry. We must continue to look at ways to conserve this vital resource. As fast as our state population is growing, we must make sure we will have enough water for agriculture, commercial and residential uses. As the Magic Valley has grown, so have our traffic needs and there are options to help ease those needs. And lastly we need to Defend our Law Enforcement Officers not Defund. With the influx of illegal drugs that continue to flow into Southern Idaho, we need make sure our police agencies have what they need to combat this issue.

What solutions do you propose to address those challenges?

We need to keep our children in the classroom, face-to-face learning is the key for our students’ long term success and health. I have found in my teaching experience that my students had performed better being face to face than online. Postsecondary Education also holds the key for our students' success whether it be academic or technical. We are blessed to have the College of Southern Idaho here to help our students achieve their educational goals and dreams. Idaho’s water rights must be protected and preserved for agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, and our day-to-day residential needs. We need to look more at the reuse or recycling of our water to meet those needs. One solution to the increased traffic in the Magic Valley is working towards building a third bridge. This will ease traffic off the Perrine Bridge and give commuters an alternate route in and out of Twin Falls. By having the third bridge, it will help move commerce more smoothly, safely and efficiently through the valley. With the influx of fentanyl and other illegal drugs into southern Idaho we must make sure our Law Enforcement Agencies are adequately staffed and funded.

NED BURNS (Unchallenged)

Ned Burns Age: 44 Party: Democratic Occupation: Realtor How long have you lived in Idaho? 44 years except when I attended college

Describe your public service experience: I served for 3 years on the Bellevue Urban Renewal Agency, 1 year on Bellevue City Council, 3 years as Bellevue Mayor, and was appointed by Governor Little to serve the remainder of this legislative term of former Representative Muffy Davis which ran from January through March.

If you're elected, what strengths or assets will you bring to the office? I didn’t get involved in local or state government to be sand in the gears, I got involved to accomplish things that need to be done for the good of Idaho. I’ve got great relationships on both sides of the aisle, both sides of the statehouse, and with the agency folks who make our state government run. The desire and ability to push to get things done is in short supply these days and there are several of us in the statehouse who consider ourselves part of a Problem Solver’s Caucus. We’ll continue to set aside partisanship and politics to solve the problems that the citizens of Idaho expect us to.

What challenges are ahead for Idaho? We took a good first step in solving some of our long-term problems this year. With the explosive growth we’ve seen we need to modernize our roads, bridges, water and wastewater infrastructure, and ensure that we’re efficiently delivering water to our farmers and ranchers as there is increased demand for scarce supply. We need to make sure that the students in schools right now are learning the skills necessary to come into the workforce ready to succeed. I also believe that we should be looking towards being more reliant on energy that comes from Idaho (wind, solar, hydro, geothermal) in the future.

What solutions do you propose to address those challenges? Regarding our infrastructure needs, continued investment in modernizing our roads, bridges, and wastewater systems must continue. It’s a generational expense and because of budget constraints and deferring maintenance it is falling to us. Kicking the can will only make it more expensive for future generations to update, so we’ve got to stay the course. I’ve been in early discussions with our partners in water delivery to see what the best way to update those systems are. It will be a long-term project, and an expensive one, but working collaboratively with end users, delivery companies, and the state we can make sure that we aren’t losing water to seepage or evaporation. Educating kids from kindergarten through college (including career technical colleges) is critical. We need to make sure that we’re teaching them the skills necessary as well as having a consistent metric for gauging results. Continually changing our metrics makes it hard for kids and teachers alike to succeed.

Representative District 26 B

Republican voters will choose between two candidates for Seat B in District 26, which includes Blaine, Lincoln and Jerome counties. Lyle Johnstone and Jack Nelsen are vying for the seat in the primary. The winner will face Democrat Karma Fitzgerald in the November general election.

LYLE JOHNSTONE

Lyle Johnstone Age: 64 Party: Republican (constitutional) Occupation: Farmed, sold ag equipment, owner-operator of custom bookkeeping accounting firm for 30 years. How long have you lived in Idaho? 64 years

Describe your public service experience:

Northside Soil and Water Conservation District Board, Church Board, Magic Valley Home Educators, led a number of Bible studies, currently serving the Magic Valley region on nonprofit political board and teaching informational subjects in public meetings,

If you're elected, what strengths or assets will you bring to the office?

Helped manage Float Trip business on branches of the Salmon Rivers, Farmed, Attended Ag Business Management @ CSI, I have kept financial records for many types of businesses in Southern Idaho, from spa retailers, to agricultural production, building trades, service and retail, etc. Have consulted in many of these businesses, prepared operating budgets, payroll, payroll taxes etc. I have studied the Idaho Legislature extensively the last 10 years and we are about to reach a really critical point in our future in Idaho of being a sovereign state or not.

What challenges are ahead for Idaho?

Water rights; the chess moves are being made to change it to “first in need” I have no words for this deception. Far too many unaccountable agency heads and agencies, with far too much power in Idaho. Colorado, some years back, had a movement called the “Rocky Mountain Heist”, that is underway with more efforts in Idaho NOW. The ability to learn about this is readily available; but you must want to KNOW and do some work to find the facts; or we can chuckle at the warning, and we will become Idafornia within 4 years.

What solutions do you propose to address those challenges? From 2010 to 2020 Idaho’s population grew 21%, while elitists grew the budget by 198%, the 2022-2023 budget is up 21.4% over the previous year. We need to fix issues not just throw more money at failing systems. Stop growing the budget every year simply because we can. I don’t believe that spending more money makes better government. I believe that less government makes every citizen’s life better.

Water rights are going to come into a very serious set of problems, not directly from drought, but by surgically removing sections of statute and allowing Agencies to insert rules that are treated as law but are not constitutionally allowed for changing the future of water ownership.

JACK NELSEN

Jack Nelsen Age: 66 Party: Republican Occupation: Retired dairy farmer and former music teacher How long have you lived in Idaho? 66 years.

Describe your public service experience:

I’ve enjoyed a rich history of service to my communities. Thriving communities are so critical to Idaho’s future which is why I served on the Jerome County Planning and Zoning Commission for 20 years, the Mid-Snake Water Commission, and the Jerome County Republican Central Committee. I am currently a member and past president of the Jerome Rotary Club. Since 2016, I’ve held a CSI Board of Trustee seat which has allowed me to stay involved in education.

If you're elected, what strengths or assets will you bring to the office?

I'm a firm believer in preserving the Idaho we love with integrity while setting this state up for a solid future. I'm passionate about local control because I believe communities know their needs best — especially when it comes to protecting their water, agricultural land, and education needs.

I'm also a believer in working together as a state to move Idaho forward while still preserving the things we love most

What challenges are ahead for Idaho?

The three critical challenges Idaho faces come down to protecting water, supporting our agricultural communities – from farmers to food processors, and supporting our educational systems so students are prepared to enter the workforce.

What solutions do you propose to address those challenges?

Protect Our Water:

Protect and preserve our water

Empower local community management

Support water agreements with all stakeholders at the decision table

Support Agriculture:

Preserve our ag land

Work with processors and farmers on regulations and workforce development

Ensure accessibility to water

Empower Our Youth:

Support local control for school districts

Enhance quality education for early childhood

Create more access to workforce training and more efficient development of career skills

KARMA FITZGERALD (Unchallenged)

Karma Fitgerald Age: 55 Party: Democrat Occupation: Nonprofit Director How long have you lived in Idaho? 55 years, with a few short-term stops along the way.

Describe your public service experience:

Public service is my passion. I am a co-founder of the Lincoln County Youth Center and the founder of Lincoln County Connections, a pilot public transportation system for rural housebound folks. Currently, I serve as chairman of the Lincoln County Youth Commission and chairman of the Lincoln County Transportation Commission, and I sit on the Shoshone City and Rural Fire District Commission. I’m also involved with our free clinic committee, a new park committee and our county visionary team.

If you're elected, what strengths or assets will you bring to the office?

I get things done. I look for opportunities to fill the needs of our community and build bipartisan coalitions to take action. I’m well-connected, a strong communicator and bridge-builder, and passionate about serving the people of District 26.

What challenges are ahead for Idaho?

Locally and statewide, some of our biggest challenges are a lack of affordable childcare and early childhood education, inadequate education funding that leaves property tax payers holding the bag, and a shortage of much-needed mental health resources in rural communities.

What solutions do you propose to address those challenges?

We need to stop answering 21st century questions with 20th century answers. To me, that means we need to redefine how we think of infrastructure. It’s far more than roads and bridges — it also includes childcare, broadband and more.

The lack of affordable childcare options costs small business owners and other Idaho employers thousands of dollars in lost time from their employees. This has traditionally been seen as a family issue, but it’s really a community issue. The work Lincoln County has done to create and support our new youth center demonstrates what is possible when communities come together to find real, practical solutions. At the same time, we need to adequately fund our schools so that local districts can use their resources to meet the needs of their students — and so that hard-working Idaho families can see some much-needed property tax relief.

Broadband provides opportunities and access to services and resources normally not available in rural communities. With good broadband and community-wide collaboration, we can make tools accessible that allow our rural and farm families to find the resources they need. After three years of continued drought, our farm families are suffering. Solid broadband in our rural communities can offer solutions like telehealth care to our farm families in places where quality health care can be difficult to access.

While we’ve been able to work toward effective solutions to some of these challenges in Lincoln County, I know that no rural community is alike and that what works in one community might not work in another. I want to work with each community in District 26 to find solutions that work locally and allow each community to thrive as they choose.

