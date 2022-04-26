President Biden nominates Joshua Hurwit as Idaho’s top federal prosecutor

The White House on Friday announced that President Joe Biden nominated Joshua D. Hurwit to serve as Idaho’s top federal prosecutor.

Hurwit has served since 2012 as an assistant U.S. attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho, spanning the Obama, Trump and now Biden presidential administrations.

“He’s known for being extremely thorough and fair,” Idaho House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel told the Idaho Statesman. She told the newspaper that Hurwit has “an exceptional record on environmental, white collar and other criminal investigations,” the Statesman reported Friday.

Hurwit previously worked as an associate at three law firms: Covington & Burling LLP, Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP. He also previously clerked for Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Hurwit is a graduate of Stanford University and Harvard Law School.

“These individuals were chosen for their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials in this field, their dedication to pursuing equal justice for all, and their commitment to the independence of the Department of Justice,” the news release said.

