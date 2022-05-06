 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nonpartisan online tool from League of Women Voters of Idaho available at VOTE411.org

A nonpartisan online tool through the League of Women Voters of Idaho is now available for residents looking for voting and candidate information for the May 17 primary election, according to a press release.

The website, VOTE411.org, is a one-stop shop for election information where voters can enter their address and access candidate-provided responses to questions, a voter registration tool, polling place information, and other helpful election information for all voters.

The service in Idaho is powered by volunteers and funded by donations to the league during Idaho Gives, an online fundraiser for the state’s nonprofit organizations. The League of Women Voters of Idaho has also worked with local newspapers, including the Idaho Press, to have the voter guide published this primary election.

Local league members in Ada, Bannock, Bingham, Blaine, Camas, Canyon, Freemont, Gooding, Jerome, Kootenai, Latah, Lincoln, Owyhee and Twin Falls counties have also been able to provide candidate guides for county primary elections.

You can also find more Idaho voting information, including tools to check if you’re registered to vote and where to find your polling location, at voteidaho.gov.

