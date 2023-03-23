A resolution opposing the Lava Ridge wind energy proposal will soon get a vote in the Idaho State Senate, after advancing Wednesday out of the Senate Resources and Environment committee.

House Concurrent Resolution 4 states that the Legislature considers the concerns of the Magic Valley as justification to support a no-build option, and asks Governor Brad Little and Attorney General Raul Labrador “review the project and assure that the interests of Idaho are foremost in the final decision.”

Lava Ridge resolution advances in House "To me it's a bit of a precedent-setter," Nelsen said. "Is the BLM going to recognize local concerns or not?"

Reps. Jack Nelsen of Jerome and Lance Clow of Twin Falls sponsored the resolution, which is non-binding.

LS Power and Magic Valley Energy have proposed a large-scale wind energy project on public lands east of Jerome. It would be the first such project on public lands in Idaho, and, if the targeted 1000 MegaWatt capacity is reached, it would be among the largest terrestrial wind energy projects in the country.

The Idaho House on March 13 approved the resolution by unanimous floor vote. If it passes the Idaho Senate, it will then go to the governor.