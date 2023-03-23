Gov. Brad Little’s efforts to expand the Idaho Launch program to provide funding for higher education or career and technical certificates available to all Idaho students passed the Idaho State Senate on Wednesday. The bill was advanced by a vote of 20-15 following two hours of floor debate.

House Bill 24 makes up to $8,500 available to every high school graduate who goes on to pursue a degree or training in a number of in-demand careers.

The bill was seen as problematic, and instead of amending the bill, the Idaho Senate introduced SB 1167, a so-called “trailer bill” that modified the amount of money available, and the criteria for using it. On Wednesday, Both bills were voted on. HB 24 passed and will go to the governor to be signed into law.

SB 1167 must now go to the House for approval.

When presenting HB 24 to the Senate for a floor vote, Sen. Dave Lent, a Republican from Idaho Falls, said the bill was for the 60% of students who do not advance their education or training beyond high school.

According to Lent, 3,700 people have gone through the Launch program, which is now in its third year. In that time, the program has raised the income levels of those who have participated.

“We’ve turned someone who was on the poverty level, being a taker, into someone who now contributes,” Lent said.

Lent said the average person who goes through Launch began with a wage of about $22,000 per year. After one year in Launch, Lent said, their wage on average had raised to $38,000 per year.

Senators speaking in opposition to the bill raised concerns that it was undermining capitalism, by using public dollars to create a workforce for a selection of “critical need” industries.

Many of those opposed said that the free market and private industry were more than capable of creating their own incentives and establishing their own training programs.

Sen. Brian Lenny, a Republican from Nampa, said the expansion of the project would let the executive branch pick winners and losers.

“This type of program is something that is straight out of the Soviet playbook,” Lenny said. “It’s called central planning. This isn’t a free-market solution.”

Gov. Little talks grants for grads at TFHS Gov. Brad Little paid a visit to a high school career and technical class on Wednesday to answer questions about the proposed Idaho Launch program.

Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld, a Republican from rural Twin Falls, spoke in opposition to the bill, saying it did nothing to guarantee that the workers trained under the program would stay in Idaho.

“I don’t think our workforce problem is a money issue, I think it’s a motivational issue,” Zuiderveld said. “I think maybe we need to start maybe cutting back our government programs and not increasing them and expanding them and allow people to rise to the occasion that we know that they are capable of doing.”

Sen. Linda Wright Hartgen, a Republican from Twin Falls, said the funding for the Idaho Launch expansion was determined during the special session of September 2022, when HB 1 $300 million was approved for K-12 education, and $80 million was approved for in-demand jobs.

“Yes, it was mentioned, and those of us that attended did talk about that and we did vote that way. So we’ve known that from the start.”

Hartgen added that the money available was enough to enable a student to earn an Associate’s Degree. Or they could get a Career and Technical Education certificate for even less, Hartgen said.

President Pro Tempore of the Senate, Chuck Winder, a Republican from Boise, spoke in favor of the bill, and though he said he didn’t love everything in House Bill 24, the trailer bill, Senate Bill 1167 was following it to put some limits on what the bill could be used for.

“Are there things about HB 24 I don’t like? Yeah, there are, and that’s why we have a trailer bill that goes along with it that puts those sideboards up,” Winder said. “That’s why we also need the trailer bill to go along with it.”

Responding to statements made in opposition that this bill was a subsidy to private-sector corporations, Winder said that 80% of businesses in Idaho are small businesses.

“To characterize this as only for big business when 80% of our businesses in Idaho are small businesses is taking the argument in the wrong direction,” Winder said.

During the vote, Sen. Kelly Anthon from Burley explained his vote, calling it a case of the good, the bad and the ugly.

“What I have seen as the ugly in this bill, I have seen the sponsors work hard with a follow-up bill to fix this,” Anthon said before voting yes.

In a statement following the vote, the governor praised the passage of the Idaho Launch expansion.

“Launch will provide Idaho students entering our workforce with rewarding in-demand career opportunities and help employers hire the skilled workers they desperately need,” Little said in the statement. “Our students without the means to ‘go on’ after high school will have a more robust pathway to a rewarding career.”