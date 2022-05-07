Governor's roundtable on Meth and fentanyl coming to Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — Gov. Brad Little is asking Idahoans to weigh in about the impacts of meth and fentanyl at regional roundtables for his “Operation Esto Perpetua” initiative scheduled for next week.

Operation Esto Perpetua is the Governor’s new strategy to protect communities from the growing drug threat. The initiative is made up of a Citizen’s Action Group and a Law Enforcement Panel. The Citizens Action Group will roundtables around the state to gather comments from the public about the impact of meth and fentanyl in the community and will present its observations to the Law Enforcement Panel in the coming weeks. The Law Enforcement Panel then will identify action items to make our communities safer.

The Citizens Action Group has held public meetings in Coeur d’Alene and Weiser in recent weeks and will hold public meetings in Pocatello on Monday and in Twin Falls on Wednesday.

The Magic Valley Roundtable will take place from 9:30 a.m. to noon, with public comment beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 11, in room 276/277 of the Taylor building at the College of Southern Idaho.

People wishing to offer comments who are unable to attend the roundtable may do so by email to governor@gov.idaho.gov before May 13.

“Meth and fentanyl are the most serious and growing drug threats in Idaho. There is much more we can do to make Idaho’s communities safer. With Operation Esto Perpetua, we are bringing together law enforcement, lawmakers, cities, counties, tribes, families, and the public in new ways with one goal – to meaningfully reduce the flow of fentanyl and meth into the State of Idaho. I appreciate Idahoans taking the time to share their feedback with me,” Governor Little said.

Additional information, including membership of the initiative’s Citizen Action Group and Law Enforcement Panel, is available at https://gov.idaho.gov/operation-esto-perpetua/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0