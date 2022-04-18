Ferrenburg reportedly moves to New Hampshire but keeps his candidate websites active

TWIN FALLS — A Republican candidate for the Idaho House has reportedly moved out of Idaho.

Rocky Ferrenburg, a musician, former truck driver, and holder of multiple higher-education degrees in economics, politics and criminal justice, is moving to New Hampshire, according to a post on his personal Facebook page.

Ferrenburg posted a video of himself Wednesday heading east on Interstate 84 at the 182 on ramp. He invited his followers to track his progress. When asked in the comments what he was doing, he replied that he was moving to New Hampshire.

Ferrenburg has not, however, shut down his campaign websites. Neither has he responded to requests for comment by the Times-News.

Ferrenburg’s unconfirmed departure from the state would make him ineligible for election in Idaho, although his name will still appear on the ballot for the May 17 Republican primary, Twin Falls County Elections Director Valerie Varadi said Monday.

Ferrenburg's only opponent in the primary for Seat 25B in the Idaho House of Representative is former Twin Falls City Councilman Greg Lanting.

On Monday Lanting told the Times-News that he had heard from Ferrenburg's campaign treasurer, who confirmed Ferrenburg's withdrawal from the race.

Love 0 Funny 4 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2