Zuiderveld unseats Patrick by 37 votes

TWIN FALLS — In a race with razor-thin margins, challenger Glenneda Zuiderveld edged out incumbent Republican Sen. Jim Patrick for District 24, which represents rural Twin Falls, Gooding and Camas counties.

Zuiderveld, with 50.24% of the vote, came out 37 votes ahead of Patrick. If the outcome is verified as it stands, it would be one of a number of races in the state where a political newcomer has beaten an experienced, more mainstream, established conservative.

Zuiderveld told the Times-News in an email that she is waiting to comment until the Idaho Secretary of State makes the results official on the election results website.

In a pre-election questionnaire, Zuiderveld said she planned to “inform and engage with the people of Idaho. Work hard to build relationships that build trust. To shine light on any and all lies and deceit I uncover while serving. The lack of transparency by Idaho’s state government has done significant harm to our God-given individual rights, our State Sovereignty and has put our Constitutional Republic at risk.”

Patrick has served as a senator since 2012 and was a representative in the Idaho House from 2006 to 2010.

He said he is weighing whether to ask for a recount.

“I haven’t made that decision, and am not sure that I will,” Patrick said. “We worked hard for what we got, and I did win Twin Falls County, which I appreciate. But Gooding County apparently is my weakness.”

The vote was separated by a margin of just 0.4 percentage points, which is not close enough to qualify for a free recount.

“I think our voting process is pretty fair, so I’m not thinking it was ballot box stuffing or anything like that," Patrick said. "It’s just machines aren’t perfect. Or people aren’t.”

The close race made for a late night of watching the vote totals for many candidates. If the numbers hold and Patrick finds himself out of office, he said he’d have no trouble staying busy.

“I got a lot of things I could do with my time, so I’m not that upset. But I would have liked to have another couple of years to finish a few things,” Patrick said. “But now I can pay more attention to my farm.”

