WATCH NOW: Primary Election Day is here

TWIN FALLS — It’s officially primary election day. Voters have the chance to cast their vote for candidates from the party of their choosing to contend in the November general election.

Candidates for each party will be selected for governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, and superintendent of public instruction.

Candidates for each party will be selected for all 105 state Senate and Representative seats, which were shaken up this year from the redistricting process which drew new boundaries for some Idaho districts.

County commissioner, coroner, and county clerks will also be on the ballot, but some of those races are uncontested.

Twin Falls County Clerk Kristina Glascock has overseen elections for 19 years and said that the ballot counting systems are in place and are ready to tabulate Tuesday’s results.

“Nationally, we have a lot of scrutiny on elections, so we’re here to provide information, education, so people can understand,” Glascock said. “We’re very fortunate to be in Idaho with the equipment we use, the controls we have in place for safe and secure elections.”

People can register to vote at the polls, Glascock said, but she cautions that if the voter is affiliated with a party, they will not be able to change affiliation at the polls.

“With this one, we have a lot of Republicans running for office, so those voters who don’t affiliate as a Republican, not being able to vote in these races will be hard for them tomorrow when they go to the polls,” Glascock said. “If they are not affiliated, they can affiliate to get the Republican ballot.”

Redistricting that took place this spring has also affected some polling locations. If you are unsure of where to vote you can find it at voteidaho.gov.

Whether you’ve already voted or are waiting to cast your vote today, here is what you need to know:

How do I vote in person?

Just like any other election, go to your local polling place. You can find yours at idahovotes.gov. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To vote, bring a photo ID (a driver’s license, state ID card, tribal card or passport) to your polling place. If you don’t have an ID, you’ll still be able to vote by signing a personal identification affidavit verifying you are who you say.

You have the right to ask for help from poll workers or to bring someone with you to help you vote. Poll workers can read you your ballot and help you mark your section.

What if I’m not registered to vote?

You can also register to vote at your polling place. To register, you must have:

A photo identification (state-issued ID, tribal card, U.S. passport or current student ID)

A state ID number or the last four digits of your Social Security number

Proof of residency (vehicle registration, current utility bill, bank statement, etc.)

Unaffiliated voters can affiliate for any party on the day of the election and cast their ballot for that party’s primary.

I have an absentee ballot but haven’t sent it in. What do I do?

Absentee ballots must be received by the county clerk by 8 p.m. Tuesday, so putting it in the mail on Tuesday won’t work. But you have two options to still make your vote count.

You can take your marked ballot (signed and in both envelopes) to your county’s dropbox. Twin Falls’ is at the Twin Falls County West Building, 630 Addison Ave. W., Twin Falls.

If you want to vote in person, you should contact your county clerk. Some counties allow voters to bring their absentee ballot to their polling place, but exact rules vary by county.

How do I know absentee voting is secure?

Idaho has put several security measures in place to ensure security. One is a requirement that you request your ballot. That’s more secure than having authorities mail everyone ballots, state officials say.

That signature you need to include? Elections officials will compare it to the signature they have on file for you. If it doesn’t match or if you forgot to sign, your ballot will be thrown out. Elections officials are trained by law enforcement on how to verify a signature. If there is confusion, elections staff will reach out to you.

Officials also scan the envelopes to make sure their bar codes match what they have on file for your ballot. Ballots are stored in a secured cage until they are counted, when officials will open the envelopes and separate them from the secrecy sleeves, making sure your ballot is kept anonymous.

When will we know the results?

No results will be announced until after all the polls close.

The Times-News will post updated results at Magicvalley.com all night and have them in Wednesday’s newspaper.

How do I know if my absentee ballot was received?

Voters who mailed their absentee ballots can check the status at idahovotes.gov by clicking on “Check your voter record.”

