Jerome County Commissioner John Crozier has resigned from the board.

In an email to Chair Ben Crouch on Monday, Crozier said he was resigning for health and personal reasons, effective immediately.

Commissioner Charlie Howell said that Crozier would be missed by the board.

“Both Ben (Crouch) and I certainly are going to miss working with John,” Howell told the Times-News by phone. “He brought something to the table — I always told him he brought the soft side to the table and I brought the hard side — so we were a good balance, and the three of us worked well together. We’re gonna miss him.”

Crozier was first elected to the commission in 2018.

The Jerome County Republican Central Committee will meet on Wednesday to select up to three names as a potential replacement. Those names will then be submitted to the governor within 15 days of the formal resignation.

Gov. Brad Little will then have another 15 days to select one candidate as a replacement.

The central committee, chaired by Nic Wittman, is collecting the names of interested candidates. Those names must be received no later than Tuesday.

A candidates must be a registered Republican and must reside within the boundaries of Jerome County’s third district, roughly the eastern half of the county.