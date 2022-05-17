Council awards grants to non-profits

TWIN FALLS — The city council awarded $57,195 in Municipal Powers Outsource Grants to seven area nonprofits.

At its regular meeting on Monday night, the council heard requests from organizations that provide services that are defined as “municipal powers” by Idaho code, but that are not already being provided by the city.

Interlink Volunteer Caregivers received $10,000 to provide access to healthcare to elderly, disabled, and chronically ill individuals in Twin Falls. The nonprofit provides free rides to medical appointments, and assists with home modification to help clients continue to live independently.

Living Independent Network Corp., known as LINC, was awarded $10,000 for transportation vouchers for Idahoans with disabilities and aging adults.

Magic Valley Arts Council requested and received $9,700 to help with promotion of the annual Art and Soul of the Magic Valley contest and community event. The organization will seek to increase artist participation and visitation from spectators for the 16-day event.

The council awarded Valley House Homeless Shelter with the $9,995 they requested for 13 bicycles to be used by clients for transportation. Seventy-one percent of the shelter’s clients who receive services for homelessness do not have transportation, and access to bicycles can help the clients become self-sufficient.

Voices Against Violence was awarded $10,000 to fund medical, educational, and special requests from clients who have experienced domestic and sexual violence.

Wellness Tree Community Clinic was awarded $7,500 to fund the final quarter of their TV and radio awareness campaign. Wellness Tree provides free health care services to community members who do not have insurance or do not have coverage for specific areas of treatment. The awareness campaign is aimed at raising their profile as a source for uninsured or underinsured people who need medical assistance.

Twin Falls Senior Center requested $10,000 to repair a portion flooring that has deteriorated and become unstable due to building damage. The council tabled the request, because the building is property of the city, councilors wanted to explore a total floor replacement, rather than a temporary fix.

A request from the Pickleball Association of Twin Falls $10,000 was also tabled, due to technicalities of the request. Council may take up their request pending clarification from the association.

