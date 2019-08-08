BOISE — Gov. Brad Little will hold the first meeting of his Opioid and Substance Use Disorder Advisory Group from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 15 in Boise.
Little established the advisory group by executive order to combat the growing epidemic of opioid and substance misuse in Idaho.
“The opioid crisis is taking lives and destroying families in Idaho. Idaho is taking a broad, holistic approach to examining this crisis so we can develop solutions that save lives and create a brighter future for our state,” Little said in a statement. “The advisory group will ensure we are investing in the right strategies and programs to make a meaningful difference for our state.”
The group will meet at the J.R. Williams Building west side conference room, 700 W. State St. in Boise.
To see agendas, meeting materials and other information about the advisory group and its work, go to odp.idaho.gov/governors-opioid-and-substance-use-disorder-advisory-group.
