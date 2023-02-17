TWIN FALLS — Idaho Gov. Brad Little paid a visit to a high school career and technical class on Wednesday to answer questions and take suggestions about the proposed Idaho Launch education grant program.

“How many of you think you might go to CSI?” the governor asked the class, made up of Twin Falls High School sophomores and juniors enrolled in a residential construction class.

None of the students raised their hand.

“How many of you would be more interested in going to CSI if you didn’t think it was going to cost you any money?”

The whole class raised its hands.

“Each and every one of you when you graduate, when Brady (Dickinson) hands you your diploma as you go across the stage,” Little said, “there will be $8,500 in an account … for you to go on to CSI, go to a trade school, get a certificate at this meat company, or go to Boise State.”

If approved by the Senate, starting in 2024, the Idaho Launch program would provide up to $8,500 to every graduating student who enrolls in an in-state college, community college, trade school or certificate program.

The program is part of Little’s “Idaho First” plan — proposed during his 2023 State of the State address in early January — that aims at increasing skilled labor for in-demand jobs in Idaho.

The Idaho Launch grant has been approved by the House on a 36-34 vote and is expected to be taken up by the Senate in the next few days.

To help keep the grant targeted toward the needs of employers looking for workers, and students looking for opportunity, Little has been holding question and answer sessions with students and industry around the state, to promote the proposed program.

“Here in the Magic Valley, there’s been a lot of growth,” Little said to the students. “And all of the new companies that are here, and the old companies, require more and more skill sets.”

After describing the program, Little fielded questions from the class. Students asked questions about how long the money would be available to use, for example, if they enlisted in the military or served on a religious mission.

Another student asked what the grant would do to people’s taxes. Little said that the program’s money comes from general funds, and no one would see an increase in taxes.

“We’re trying to elevate the success level of all of our students,” Little said. “The cost of education has gone up, and this will defray an enormous amount of the cost of education.”

Twin Falls School District Superintendent Brady Dickinson said he liked the program because it was driven by the needs of employers.

“What we want to make sure that we’re doing is that we’re preparing our kids to go into the workforce here in Idaho. We don’t want to lose our best and brightest to other places,” Dickinson said. “I think this gives kids more of an avenue for those local jobs. Providing them with money so they can go on and get that training I think is key to meeting the needs of not just our kids, but our community.”

PHOTOS: Governor Little talks shop Gov. Little talks shop Gov. Little talks shop Gov. Little talks shop Gov. Little talks shop Gov. Little talks shop Gov. Little talks shop Gov. Little chats with students about Idaho Launch