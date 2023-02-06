TWIN FALLS — Idaho lawmakers are raising concerns over the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project.
Hours after six Magic Valley legislators voiced their opposition in a letter to the state's federal delegation and the Bureau of Land Management, Gov. Brad Little was joined by Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, and Rep. Mike Simpson in sharing "deep concerns" about a project that would place up to 400 wind turbines on public lands across south-central Idaho.
In their letter Monday to Karen Keller, the state's BLM director, the Idaho elected officials emphasized the lack of community support for the proposal.
"Idahoans cherish the concept of multiple and mixed uses on their public lands," the letter said. "This requires conservation, predictability of use and, most importantly, support from the local communities."
People are also reading…
OUR VIEW: Does Lava Ridge's promise of an economic boost for Idaho outweigh what would be obvious damage to the Magic Valley’s visual aesthetics? That's for you to decide.
Other concerns in the letter included the impact to ranchers, farmers, and sportsmen; the impact of construction traffic on local roads; and the ability to respond to wildfire.
"We urge the BLM to reassess and refocus the process on working with the local communities to address the concerns outlined above," the letter said. "If all these concerns are not addressed, it is unlikely we will be able to support this project moving forward."
Late Sunday night, state Sen. Linda Wright Hartgen and Reps. Chenele Dixon, Lance Clow, Greg Lanting, Steve Miller and Jack Nelsen shared their own letter with the Times-News. The six local legislators said the project would "forever negatively impact the Magic Valley in unalterable ways."
"As state legislators we oppose this project and urge, in the strongest language possible, our Federal Representatives to do the same," the letter reads.
Separately, state Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld told the Times-News via email Monday that she has opposed "this invasion of turbines on public lands" from the "very beginning."
"I will hold the line and do everything in my power to help protect my constituents," Zuiderveld said.
Opposition to Lava Ridge Wind Project shared information on how to prevent the massive wind energy project in the high desert of the Magic Valley.