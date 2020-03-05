Gov. Little, health officials: Here’s what you need to know about coronavirus in Idaho

Hahn said she does not recommend that everyone get a test for this virus. “Right now, we don’t have the capacity to do that much testing.”

What is Idaho doing to test people for COVID-19?

Idaho has its own lab that can run coronavirus tests. It’s in Boise. But the state currently can test only 300 people. Hahn said she expects more supplies to come in this week that would allow “maybe another 500” to be tested.

Each test takes five hours, so the Idaho lab can only do about 15 tests a day.

Federal rules changed this week that may open up testing to more people.

“We were bound under the FDA (by) what’s called an emergency use authorization,” Hahn said. “That authorization said we can only test people that meet the CDC criteria. So we have been following CDC criteria, which means you had to have pneumonia, you had to be very sick. And now, that is being loosened up. You may have heard Vice President Pence said, last night, that there’s no more federal restrictions, so we are just adjusting to that today.”

But that doesn’t mean everyone with symptoms will be tested, she said.